2021 may have been full of uncertainty — but you wouldn’t know it looking at the year’s biggest and best red carpet moments. In spite of all the ups and downs of the past year (or perhaps because of them), celebrities brought some of their boldest looks yet. From splashy movie premieres and comeback tours to award show peacocking and Met Gala madness, 2021 was not a year of subtlety in fashion. The best red carpet looks were an amped-up version of what was happening everywhere else as re-openings inspired people to ditch their sweats and dress up for the first...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO