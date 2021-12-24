ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

United, Delta cancel hundreds of U.S. Christmas Eve flights amid COVID surge

By David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wcrmg_0dUzoEfz00

(Reuters) -United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have canceled hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, as the spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant takes a toll on its flight crews and other workers.

Chicago-based United on Thursday canceled 120 flights for Friday, while Atlanta-based Delta said it had canceled about 90. Both said they were working to contact passengers so they would not be stranded at airports.

FlightAware on Friday said United has now canceled 169 flights on Christmas Eve and Delta has canceled 127, along with another 50 canceled flights for United on Christmas and 89 for Delta.

The flight tracking firm said the current number of Christmas Eve flights canceled globally is 2,029, with 448 canceled in the United States.

“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport,” United said on Thursday.

Delta said Thursday it has “exhausted all options and resources -- including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying -- before canceling around 90 flights for Friday.”

Delta cited potential inclement weather and the impact of the Omicron variant for the cancellations.

On Tuesday, Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian asked the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to shrink quarantine guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals who experience breakthrough COVID-19 infections, citing the impact on the carrier’s workforce. Bastian asked that the isolation period be cut to five days from the current 10.

That request was echoed both by Airlines for America, a trade group representing major cargo and passenger carriers, which wrote to the CDC on Thursday, and by JetBlue on Wednesday.

The CDC released updated quarantine guidance for healthcare workers on Thursday, cutting the isolation time to seven days for workers who test positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic, providing they test negative.

Comments / 4

Related
FOXBusiness

Woman reportedly breastfed cat on Delta Airlines flight

Things apparently got weird on a recent Delta Air Lines flight from Syracuse to Atlanta, when a woman allegedly started breastfeeding a cat, to the horror of fellow passengers and the crew. A flight attendant sent a message through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) on the jet...
ANIMALS
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
KARE

Delta passenger assaults flight attendant, U.S. Air Marshal

WASHINGTON — A plane that left Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport heading to LAX was diverted to Oklahoma City due to an unruly passenger aboard the flight, according to our CBS partners in Los Angeles. Delta Flight 342 left Reagan National Airport around 5:20 p.m. when three hours into...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flights Canceled#Christmas Eve#Covid#Delta Air Lines#Omicron#Flightaware#Cdc#Airlines For America
travelawaits.com

New Rules For All Travelers Arriving In U.S. Start This Week

News of the detection, and subsequent spread, of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has countries around the world scrambling to revise their current travel guidelines and restrictions. The United States is no different. New travel restrictions, which include stricter pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirements for all travelers entering the U.S., go into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5ny.com

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Passenger With Possible COVID-19 Case Removed From Flight at DFW

An American Airlines passenger was removed from a flight last week, before takeoff after a reported COVID-19 case. Paul Varner, of Denton, and his girlfriend, had planned to be in New York City this past week. “This is a trip that we had planned as our Christmas present for ourselves,...
DENTON, TX
Fast Company

Can I rebook a flight because of omicron? Here’s what United, Delta, and AA say about fees

Health experts are steeling themselves for record COVID-19 numbers this winter, thanks to the spread of omicron, which has cast a shadow over the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new variant now accounts for three-quarters of new U.S. cases. It’s a whiplash that has lots of travelers reevaluating their holiday travel plans. Ultimately, few may choose to abandon theirs; the AAA still estimates a 34% increase in holiday travel over 2020, and more than three in four Americans said in a recent survey that they’re unlikely to cancel anything at all. But questions remain about if it’s safe to travel, and what you’re on the hook for with the airline if you don’t fly. Here’s what to know:
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Omicron doubles Covid risk on planes, medical adviser to major airlines warns ahead of holidays

The medical adviser to some of the country’s largest airlines and dozens more around the world is warning that the transmissibility of the Omicron variant means that travellers on flights face a greater risk of Covid-19 infection than ever before.Dr David Powell, medical adviser to International Air Transport Association, made the comments in an interview with Bloomberg News published on Wednesday. The organisation represents a number of major airlines around the world, including United Airlines and American Airlines in the US.In the interview, Mr Powell said that the likelihood of catching Covid-19 on a flight was now about “two...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelPulse

Delta’s Decision on Frequent Flier Miles an Awful Decision

To understand what a real slap in the face Delta Air Lines just delivered to many of its customers – the decision to no longer award frequent flier miles to customers who purchase Basic Economy tickets, the cheapest fare – one must first appreciate a bit of historical context.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

256K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy