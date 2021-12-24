Amari Cooper voices frustration with Dallas Cowboys’ recent struggles

To many, the Dallas Cowboys are in an envious position heading into Week 16. But not if you ask their four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, Amari Cooper.

Despite a 10-4 record, in position to potentially clinch the NFC East division, Cooper isn’t happy with the recent production of the Dak Prescott -led offense. Averaging 28.6 points per game, the Cowboys rank second among all NFL teams this season in scoring. Still, Cooper feels the team can do better and he spoke to that during his weekly radio interview with 105.3 The Fan .

Amari Cooper was asked if he’s bothered when he doesn’t get the ball, or when the offense isn’t pulling their weight, even when the Cowboys win. Here’s his response, which can be heard here :

“I got to be honest, it actually does. Because, yeah, we’re winning, but the defense is playing a huge part in that. We’re not really as explosive as we should be. We’re not converting a lot of their turnovers into touchdowns. A lot of them are field goals. And I feel like I could be a huge part of that, so that’s what frustrates me,” Cooper said. “I think I can do more in the red zone if I get some targets. I can do more on third down if I get the targets. To help the offense be what we need to be, I think I can definitely help change that.”

Amari Cooper isn’t wrong, Dallas Cowboys offense has struggled

To be fair, Cooper has a point, the Cowboys’ offense has been sputtering as of late since Prescott has returned from his calf injury. Not to mention the other setbacks to Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, and Michael Gallup to name a few. The Cowboys have averaged just 351.7 yards per game in their last six matchups, which would rank 15th in the NFL, instead of being first, where they currently rank .

Cooper clearly feels like one of the reasons the offense sputters is because he’s not getting as many opportunities near the red zone. Which, when the Cowboys have a two-headed rushing attack with Elliott and Tony Pollard, it’s understandable to try and mix things up. However, giving Cooper a few more chances likely wouldn’t be a bad thing either, but it may be tougher now that he’s aired some of his grievances. Perhaps he’s just celebrating Festivus , in true Seinfeld spirit as Jerry Stiller would have wanted.

Nevertheless, Amari Cooper and the Cowboys will look to be more explosive when they take on the Washington Football Team when they play in primetime on Sunday Night Football . Against a team recently ravished by several players missing due to COVID protocols, we’ll see how it goes.

