San Diego, CA

SD-based groomer's work bring out the holidays in pets

By Lindsey Peña
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you happened to watch "Pooch Perfect" on ABC last summer, you might recognize Gabriel Feitosa.

He's a San Diego-based groomer who made it to the finals with his colorful transformations.

And the holiday season is a perfect time for him to show off his skills. Turning dogs into Santa's little helpers, perfect holly berries, or perhaps his most popular this year, the Grinch.

"Of course, everybody went wild on the internet," Feitosa says.

Wild, especially on Tik Tok where Feitosa has nearly 900,000 followers and counting.

He says it might look fun — and it is — but it also requires a lot of skill.

"It really is an art from the simplest haircut with the carving on the legs and the round face that's a sculpture it's not just a round face it takes years to get there," says Feitosa.

And in case you were wondering, Feitosa says all that colorful fur is completely safe for pets.

"Everything is vegan non-toxic harmless and should be done by professionals," he adds.

Since the show, Feitosa says demand for his services has skyrocketed.

His North Park salon is now expanding and he couldn't be happier that he gets to do what he loves every day.

"I'm very grateful because I get to show the world what groomers can do," says Feitosa.

If any of you out there are wondering if Feitosa is accepting new clients, he says he can, but be prepared to wait a while — several months on average.

