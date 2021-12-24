ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State highway construction suspended for holiday travel

wxhc.com
 3 days ago

State highway construction projects will take a break beginning today through Monday morning. Work on road and bridge projects will stop to help keep holiday traffic moving. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that temporary lane...

wxhc.com

kicdam.com

DOT Officials Present Highway 71 Construction Information

Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Iowa Department of Transportation officials presented construction plans for Highway 71 through Okoboji last night. Chief Engineer Shane Tymkowicz says the fastest and cheapest option would be maintaining one-way, Southbound traffic. The most expensive would be constructing two-way temporary lanes. And in between would be doing the project in two to three block segments to minimize backups. The consensus of those in attendance was that two-way traffic across the bridge has to be maintained throughout construction. Several residents asked why the road needs to be rebuilt at all, just 23 years after the last rebuild. Tymkowicz says the cement SHOULD have lasted 40 years, but was already crumbling after only eight.
OKOBOJI, IA
Mount Shasta Herald

North State cleans up after storm; freezing temperatures on way as holiday travel worries mount

The winter storm that blew through the North State, dumping snow, shutting down Interstate 5, closing schools and causing power outages, eased Thursday. By noon, both directions of Interstate 5 had reopened to traffic north of Redding after the freeway had been closed since Wednesday afternoon due to heavy snow. The wintry weather caused multiple vehicle spinouts and downed trees.
REDDING, CA
theriver953.com

VDOT suspends lane closures and road work for the holidays

An email from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced the suspension of lane closures and road work through the holidays. All work zones will be lift and lane closures will be suspended from Thur. Dec. 23 through Mon. Dec. 27. You can expect the same for those previous listed...
TRAFFIC
williamsonherald.com

State's lane closure activity to halt for holiday travel

Road construction won’t delay travelers in Tennessee during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will once again halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state. No temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction on Tennessee roadways beginning at midnight on Thursday, Dec. 23, through 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
TRAFFIC
Person
Kathy Hochul
SignalsAZ

No State Highway Closures Expected Over Upcoming Holiday Weekends

Arizona Department of Transportation shared that no full closures are scheduled on state highways over and between the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s weekends, as the Arizona Department of Transportation focuses on keeping traffic on the move during the holiday travel season. While some construction and maintenance work will...
TRAFFIC
PLANetizen

Federal Memo 'Gently' Discourages Highway Construction

Although the Senate removed provisions proposed in the House version of the infrastructure bill that would have required local governments to prioritize climate resilience and maintenance of existing infrastructure when it comes to transportation projects, the Federal Highway Administration issued a memo that urges its staff to promote climate-friendly projects and encourage building new highways only as a last resort. According to an article by Aarian Marshall, this gentle approach could still have some impact as state and local officials decide how to allocate federal funding.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KITV.com

Hana Highway to close at Nailiilihaele bridge for construction work next week

MAUI (KITV4) - The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying the public about closures on Hana Highway next week. Hana Highway (Route 360) will be fully closed in both directions at the Nailiilihaele Bridge (Mile Post 6.2) and Kaaiea Bridge (Mile Post 8.6) on Sunday night, Dec. 19, through Thursday morning, Dec. 23, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for bridgework.
TRAFFIC
WMBB

ECP airport officials talk Highway 388 construction updates

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The construction on Highway 388 in front of the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport continues. At Wednesday’s ECP board meeting, officials with Carpe Diem Community Solutions showed off the final designs for the road from the Florida Department of Transportation. There will be a two-lane roundabout at the entrance of […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
#State Highway#Traffic Congestion
thelansingjournal.com

State police and agencies to increase safety enforcements for holiday travel

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (December 21, 2021) – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Illinois State Police, and more than 200 law enforcement agencies throughout the state will be increasing efforts to keep impaired drivers off the roads and make sure that all travelers buckled up. These measures are intended to remind motorists that the most important gift they can give to friends and family is their safe arrival.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Elko Daily Free Press

UPDATE: Snow affecting travel on northern Nevada highways

ELKO – Wintry driving conditions were expanding into northeastern Nevada on Tuesday morning. The Nevada Department of Transportation reported adverse conditions on Mountain City Highway, the Eureka Highway and on Interstate 80 west of Carlin. Winter weather advisories were posted across most of northern Nevada, while a winter storm...
NEVADA STATE
WOLF

Wilkes-Barre parking meter fees suspended for the holidays

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — The City of Wilkes-Barre will be suspending parking meter fees in the downtown area for the holiday season. Mayor George C. Brown announced today that the fee suspension will be in effect from 8 AM on Saturday, December 18, 2021, through Sunday, January 2, 2022.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
natureworldnews.com

Snow, Ice and Rain Expected to Impact Northeastern United States, Affecting Holiday Shopping and Travel

In the northeastern United States, snow, ice, and rain are likely to delay Christmas travel and dampen last-minute holiday shopping this weekend. This comes after a week of record-breaking temperatures in the Northeast. On Friday night, rain and sleet were recorded in central Pennsylvania, but they rapidly melted after falling on roads and decks of houses.
ENVIRONMENT
Seekingalpha.com

Rogers begins construction work on Highway 16 wireless expansion project

Construction work has begun on Rogers Communications' (NYSE:RCI) first cellular tower site as part of its wireless service expansion project along Highway 16 in British Columbia, Canada. The company broke ground on the first of 12 new towers that will service the area of highway between Prince Rupert and Prince...
NYSE
CBS Denver

Both Directions Of I-70 Near Byers Closed For Crash

BYERS, Colo. (CBS4) – Both directions of Interstate 70 on the Eastern Plains are closed due to a crash. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the closure is between Peoria Road and Byers. CDOT initially only closed westbound lanes, but announced eastbound lanes were closed at around 3 p.m. #I70 westbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 322 – Peoria Road and Exit 316 – US 36; Byers. https://t.co/JlChTeP710 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 26, 2021 CDOT says adverse weather and a multiple vehicle crash are the causes for the closure. They advise drivers to find another way around the closure and to expect long delays. Significant wind is moving across the state as of Sunday afternoon. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Images from a CDOT camera near the closure show blowing dust and an occasional tumbleweed.
BYERS, CO
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Residential Construction Sails into Holiday Season

Housing starts surged in November to the highest seasonally adjusted rate since March and the second highest in the last 12 months. The U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development said the topline residential construction numbers, both housing starts and permits, rose during the month and both outperformed analysts' expectations.
CONSTRUCTION

