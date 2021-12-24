State highway construction suspended for holiday travel

Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Iowa Department of Transportation officials presented construction plans for Highway 71 through Okoboji last night. Chief Engineer Shane Tymkowicz says the fastest and cheapest option would be maintaining one-way, Southbound traffic. The most expensive would be constructing two-way temporary lanes. And in between would be doing the project in two to three block segments to minimize backups. The consensus of those in attendance was that two-way traffic across the bridge has to be maintained throughout construction. Several residents asked why the road needs to be rebuilt at all, just 23 years after the last rebuild. Tymkowicz says the cement SHOULD have lasted 40 years, but was already crumbling after only eight.

