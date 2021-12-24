United Airlines cancels flights as Omicron spread continues

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Travelers with plans to fly United Airlines will have to keep a close eye on their travel plans over the next few weeks, as the airline is already canceling some flights due to the Omicron variant.

“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation," United said in a statement shared with KNX.

"As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays," the airline continued.

Spokesperson Kimberly Gibbs did not elaborate on how the Omicron variant had impacted flight crews.

As of 5 p.m. local time, United had at least 120 flight cancelations planned across the United network on Friday.

While the airline was unable to share if any cancelations affected the Los Angeles region, Gibbs suggested that customers visit the Flight Aware website.

