Volunteer shortage endangers Lawrence emergency shelter

Lawrence officials say a shortage of volunteers is jeopardizing the ability to operate a winter emergency shelter that was set up because the city’s main homeless shelter had to reduce its occupancy during the pandemic.

The Lawrence Community Shelter has the capacity to serve 125 people most of the time and 140 people during the winter. But it has been housing only a maximum of 40 people during the coronavirus pandemic.

This fall, the Lawrence City Commission voted to allow the city to use two buildings to provide overnight shelter during the winter for up to 150 people. But city officials say the city may have to close the shelter if more volunteers don’t come forward.