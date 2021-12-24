ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Volunteer shortage endangers Lawrence emergency shelter

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJRha_0dUzmVMg00

Lawrence officials say a shortage of volunteers is jeopardizing the ability to operate a winter emergency shelter that was set up because the city’s main homeless shelter had to reduce its occupancy during the pandemic.

The Lawrence Community Shelter has the capacity to serve 125 people most of the time and 140 people during the winter. But it has been housing only a maximum of 40 people during the coronavirus pandemic.

This fall, the Lawrence City Commission voted to allow the city to use two buildings to provide overnight shelter during the winter for up to 150 people. But city officials say the city may have to close the shelter if more volunteers don’t come forward.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Emergency Shelter#Homeless Shelter
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
558
Followers
510
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy