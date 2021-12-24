ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men shot and killed at Elk County home

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdmNH_0dUzmTbE00

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot and killed outside a home in Longton, Kansas early Thursday morning.

The Elk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Thursday, Dec. 23, at approximately 12:10 a.m. The caller reported that a man had shot two other men at 205 W. 5th St. in Longton.

At approximately 12:40 a.m., the Elk County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Dewayne L. Smith, 55, of Longton, and another man, 57, from Longton (who has not been identified pending notification of his kin), and three other men were at an outdoor gathering at a residence. While they were outside, Lyle W. Miller, 41, of Longton, arrived at the gathering. After a short time, Miller pulled a pistol from his waist and shot Smith and the 57-year-old man at close range. Miller then fled the area to a nearby residence at 107 W. 5th St.

When deputies from the Elk County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene both Smith and the 57-year-old man were pronounced dead.

Deputies determined Miller had entered the residence at 107 W. 5th St.  Law enforcement surrounded the house. They made frequent announcements to Miller attempting to convince him to exit the home. No response occurred, so at approximately 5:50 a.m., a robot was sent inside. It located what seemed to be a deceased male in the attic. Tactical teams made entry into the house and confirmed that Miller was dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No ongoing threat exists to the public related to this incident.  Autopsies will be performed. The investigation is ongoing.

