Survey shows broad support for keeping Snake River dams

To breach four dams on the Lower Snake River, he sat down for lunch in November 2020 with his parents and two of his uncles to prepare them of the upcoming negative reaction he was expecting when he announced the plan the following February. “(One uncle) looked at me and said ‘that’s the stupidest damn idea I’ve ever heard.’ Believe me I’ve heard it many times since then,” Simpson said to a crowd gathered Tuesday at the Eastern Idaho Water Right Coalition meeting in Idaho Falls. His uncle was an engineer and well-educated on the subject, Simpson said. Eventually the discussion shifted to memories the family had of spending time outdoors and his uncle‘s attempts to catch salmon out of a stream with his bare hands. “I said to (him) those sound like some great times you had being up in the wilderness on your camping trips … would you like your great-grandchildren to be able to create those same kinds of memories for themselves?” Simpson said. His uncle, with a tear in his eye, told Simpson yes and has now become one of Simpson’s biggest supporters of the plan, the congressman said. Simpson detailed his plan to breach the four lower Snake River dams to attendees at the coalition’s meeting. Simpson’s main argument for breaching the dams is that there is no other way to save the salmon population in the river. That was the argument that ultimately convinced his uncle. Based on his conversations with fish biologists, Simpson said he estimates salmon in the river have about 15 to 20 years before extinction if the dams remain in place. “The science is pretty clear,” Simpson said. “You’re not going to recover these salmon if the dams stay in place. Almost every fish biologist we talked to said that.” The biologists that didn’t say that said the salmon would go extinct regardless of what happens to the dams, he said. The proposal requires $33.5 billion in federal spending to breach the dams in 2030 and to replace the transportation, irrigation and power generation the dams provide. Funding would come from President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar infrastructure package. Simpson noted the $17 billion that taxpayers and Bonneville Power Administration ratepayers have already spent on fish recovery efforts since Idaho’s salmon and steelhead were listed under the Endangered Species Act in 1991 has not solved the issue. Simpson has faced opposition from many of his Republican colleagues, including Pacific Northwest Reps. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.; Dan Newhouse, R-Wash. and Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., who issued a joint.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO