Agriculture

Survey shows broad support for keeping Snake River dams

By MATTHEW WEAVER Capital Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new survey commissioned by Northwest RiverPartners indicates broad public support for keeping the Snake River dams. Less than 30% of respondents favor removing the four dams. The survey, conducted by DHM Research, an independent and nonpartisan research firm in Portland, reached a total of 1,200 Northwest residents —...

Fishing Closures Extended for Columbia River Above The Dalles Dam

Fishing for steelhead will remain closed into next year for the mainstem Columbia from The Dalles Dam upstream to the Oregon-Washington border and in all or parts of several mid-Columbia tributaries (Deschutes, John Day, Umatilla, Walla Walla) in Oregon to protect the A/B-Index summer steelhead return that includes ESA-listed fish.
New Survey Finds Majority of Pacific Northwest Residents Support Lower Snake River Dams and Hydroelectric Power

VANCOUVER, WA - Amid the regional debate over hydropower, new survey data shows strong majorities of Pacific Northwest residents support hydropower and the carbon-free energy provided by the lower Snake River Dams in Eastern Washington. Conversely, Washington Governor Jay Inslee recently issued a policy directive aimed at potentially “replacing the benefits of the four lower Snake River dams”.
Rep. Simpson details Snake River dam removal concept

To breach four dams on the Lower Snake River, he sat down for lunch in November 2020 with his parents and two of his uncles to prepare them of the upcoming negative reaction he was expecting when he announced the plan the following February. “(One uncle) looked at me and said ‘that’s the stupidest damn idea I’ve ever heard.’ Believe me I’ve heard it many times since then,” Simpson said to a crowd gathered Tuesday at the Eastern Idaho Water Right Coalition meeting in Idaho Falls. His uncle was an engineer and well-educated on the subject, Simpson said. Eventually the discussion shifted to memories the family had of spending time outdoors and his uncle‘s attempts to catch salmon out of a stream with his bare hands. “I said to (him) those sound like some great times you had being up in the wilderness on your camping trips … would you like your great-grandchildren to be able to create those same kinds of memories for themselves?” Simpson said. His uncle, with a tear in his eye, told Simpson yes and has now become one of Simpson’s biggest supporters of the plan, the congressman said. Simpson detailed his plan to breach the four lower Snake River dams to attendees at the coalition’s meeting. Simpson’s main argument for breaching the dams is that there is no other way to save the salmon population in the river. That was the argument that ultimately convinced his uncle. Based on his conversations with fish biologists, Simpson said he estimates salmon in the river have about 15 to 20 years before extinction if the dams remain in place. “The science is pretty clear,” Simpson said. “You’re not going to recover these salmon if the dams stay in place. Almost every fish biologist we talked to said that.” The biologists that didn’t say that said the salmon would go extinct regardless of what happens to the dams, he said. The proposal requires $33.5 billion in federal spending to breach the dams in 2030 and to replace the transportation, irrigation and power generation the dams provide. Funding would come from President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar infrastructure package. Simpson noted the $17 billion that taxpayers and Bonneville Power Administration ratepayers have already spent on fish recovery efforts since Idaho’s salmon and steelhead were listed under the Endangered Species Act in 1991 has not solved the issue. Simpson has faced opposition from many of his Republican colleagues, including Pacific Northwest Reps. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.; Dan Newhouse, R-Wash. and Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., who issued a joint.
Western U.S. milk and cream report

Fluid Milk and Cream — Western U.S. California farm level milk production is trending higher. Demand for bottling has declined; contacts report that winter school breaks have caused a decrease in educational purchasing. Some Class II producers have reduced purchasing as they are, reportedly, running lighter year-end production schedules.
Editorial: On protecting farmland

The good people of Idaho are embarking on an effort to “protect” farmland. They want to stop — or at least limit — the conversion of farmland to other uses such as housing and commercial developments. Unbridled development is detrimental to farming and ranching, where chemicals...
Firearm Hunting Prohibited On Confluence Island At The Confluence Of Snake & Clearwater Rivers Starting January 1st

Firearm hunting will be prohibited on Confluence Island at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater Rivers starting January 1st. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers owns the island just off the North bank of the Snake River in Idaho next to the Washington state line. The corps worked with the City of Lewiston and Idaho Fish and Game to redesignate the island into the City of Lewiston. Lewiston city law prohibits the discharge of a firearm within city limits.
Dam removals, other projects improve the Connecticut River

The Connecticut River Conservancy announced the completion of 20 river restoration projects in four states this year. The organization said the work helped restore natural river flow, improved wildlife habitat, and protected clean water. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Andrew Fisk, Executive Director of the Connecticut...
The U.S. is making plans to replace all of its lead water pipes from coast to coast

Gabriel Filippelli, IUPUI for The Conversation The Biden administration has released a plan to accelerate removal of lead water pipes and lead paint from U.S. homes. As a geochemist and environmental health researcher who has studied the heartbreaking impacts of lead poisoning in children for decades, I am happy to see high-level attention paid to this […] The post The U.S. is making plans to replace all of its lead water pipes from coast to coast appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
