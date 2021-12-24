KBI: Homicide investigation continues in Cowley County

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that took place Wednesday night at the Cowley State Fishing Lake.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate.

Just after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night, the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a shooting at the Cowley State Fishing Lake. Deputies responded to the Lake and conducted an extensive search with the reporting party in order to locate the victim.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., they discovered Joel Leon-Santos, 37, of Arkansas City, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Sheriff’s deputies and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol attempted life-saving measures but Leon-Santos died from his injuries. The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.