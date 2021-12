Josh Shpungin led Wayne Hills with two goals and one assist in its 4-3 win against Mount Olive in the Ice Vault Classic at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Michael Brogna had one goal and two assists, Christopher Wolfsohn managed one goal and one assist and Ben Friedman and Luke Hulbert picked up one assist each for Wayne Hills (6-2-2). Kareem Rifai racked up 19 saves in net in the victory.

WAYNE, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO