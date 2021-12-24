ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Michigan Retailers Association gives tips on last-minute Christmas shopping

By Josh Sanchez
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGxHV_0dUzlP2700

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Stores around Old Town are filled with shoppers, and they say that they decided to come in stores today because time is almost up.

The Michigan Retailers Association says during the last three years, stores have seen higher sales between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Those trends are also spreading to online sales.

For shoppers we spoke with, they say shopping in person gives an extra piece of mind.

“You can find very unique items down here at Old Town that I don’t think you can even find online. And I rather give my business to a local person or a local business. Don’t get me wrong, I get my bigger items from Amazon, but Amazon gets enough of my money, I rather spend my meaningful money here,” said shopper Marsha Fenton.

The Retailer’s Association does have some last-minute tips if you still have shopping to do.

If you really want a product, be sure to call the store first to see if they have it in stock. Supply chain issues have improved with some companies still offering same-day delivery, which could be an option if you are ready to pay higher delivery fees.

