Today in History for December 24th

 3 days ago

Highlights of this day in history: Apollo Eight astronauts orbit the moon;...

Playing with history in 'The King's Man'

'The King's Man' stars Ralph Fiennes and Rhys Ifans - who plays Rasputin - ponder director Matthew Vaugn's 'leisurely approach' to historical accuracy in the franchise origin story, set during World War One.
MOVIES
AP Top Stories

Here's the latest for Saturday, December 25: NASA launches $10 billion space telescope; Airlines cancel more flights; President Biden calls troops; Apparent shark attack kills surfer.
INSTAGRAM
Space telescope launched on quest to see 1st stars

The world's largest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away Saturday on a high-stakes quest to detect light from the first stars and galaxies and scour the universe for hints of life.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Gate City

Today in History for December 16th

The Boston Tea Party takes place; World War Two's Battle of the Bulge begins; Ludwig van Beethoven is born.
INSTAGRAM
Today in History for December 21st

Highlights of this day in history: Pilgrims land in Plymouth Massachusetts; Pan Am flight 747 explodes over Lockerbie, Scotland; Apollo 8 lifts off on first manned mission to the Moon; Actress Jane Fonda is born.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Today in History for December 13th

U.S. forces capture Iraq's ousted dictator Saddam Hussein; Authorities in communist Poland impose martial law; Union forces suffer defeat at the Battle of Fredericksburg, Virginia; Actor Dick Van Dyke is born.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

