Today in History for December 24th

'The King's Man' stars Ralph Fiennes and Rhys Ifans - who plays Rasputin - ponder director Matthew Vaugn's 'leisurely approach' to historical accuracy in the franchise origin story, set during World War One. (Dec. 22)
Here's the latest for Saturday, December 25: NASA launches $10 billion space telescope; Airlines cancel more flights; President Biden calls troops; Apparent shark attack kills surfer.
A Catholic priest and cable TV contributor has said that unvaccinated parishioners should not gather in church for Christmas Mass because 'we owe one another the gift of peace' as the nation copes with the new wave of COVID cases fueled by the Omicron variant. Father Edward Beck, who is...
The world's largest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away Saturday on a high-stakes quest to detect light from the first stars and galaxies and scour the universe for hints of life. (Dec. 25)
The Boston Tea Party takes place; World War Two's Battle of the Bulge begins; Ludwig van Beethoven is born. (Dec 16)
Highlights of this day in history: Pilgrims land in Plymouth Massachusetts; Pan Am flight 747 explodes over Lockerbie, Scotland; Apollo 8 lifts off on first manned mission to the Moon; Actress Jane Fonda is born. (Dec. 21)
U.S. forces capture Iraq's ousted dictator Saddam Hussein; Authorities in communist Poland impose martial law; Union forces suffer defeat at the Battle of Fredericksburg, Virginia; Actor Dick Van Dyke is born. (Dec. 13)
