Congress & Courts

Desperate Trump asks Supreme Court to stop secret Jan. 6 evidence

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block the...

www.msnbc.com

Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Investigators zero in on whether Trump inflated assets

Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg discusses with Nicolle Wallace the updates in investigation of fraud by former president Donald Trump and the significance of his former accountant's testimony in front of a grand jury.Dec. 15, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot

Author and niece to Donald Trump, Mary Trump, joins Lawrence to discuss the news revealed by the Jan. 6 Select Cmte. that Trump Jr. was texting Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows -- instead of his own father -- during the attack on the Capitol.Dec. 14, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

Paul Butler: Jim Jordan says ‘he has nothing to hide, the Jan. 6 commission wants him to prove it'

NBC’s Sahil Kapur and former federal prosecutor Paul Butler join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the January 6th committee’s request to speak with Republican Congressman Jim Jordan about his calls with President Trump on the day of the attack. Butler says that the committee’s request says to Jordan that “in order to keep saying he has nothing to hide, the January 6th commission wants him to prove it.”Dec. 23, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Grassley makes up rule as GOP eyes new Supreme Court blockade

It was nearly six years ago when Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died unexpectedly. President Barack Obama soon after nominated Judge Merrick Garland, a center-left, compromise jurist — who'd received praise from Senate Republicans — to fill the vacancy. Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell instead decided to impose...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

'He needs to answer to his alleged crimes': Mary Trump weighs in on Donald Trump’s legal battles

In the last week, a recent federal judge ruled that Congress can see Donald Trump’s tax returns, and a new Congressional report found that the agency overseeing Trump's D.C. hotel lease failed to examine ethical and constitutional conflicts. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece and host of the podcast “The Mary Trump Show,” joined MSNBC’s Katie Phang to discuss the recent legal woes faced by her uncle and what needs to happen next in the Jan. 6 investigation. Dec. 20, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Michael Cohen files new lawsuit against Trump administration, says “they retaliated against me”

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen just completed a three-year sentence in prison and home confinement for crimes related to his work on behalf of the former president. “What I did…I did it for the benefit of Donald J. Trump,” he says. This week he filed a new lawsuit against his old boss and members of the previous administration, whom he claims “retaliated” against him. He also has some advice for the man he calls the “dumbest a-hole on Hill”, Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who continues to defy the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena: “Hey stupid, you wrote a book. They now have the right to ask you about things like that.”Dec. 18, 2021.
POTUS
Salt Lake Tribune

Utah asks Supreme Court to stop Biden vaccine, testing mandate

On Monday, Utah and 26 other states asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the Biden administration’s rule requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to have those workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing. A federal appeals court had reinstated the rule Friday evening, reversing...
UTAH STATE
MSNBC

A bad day for Donald Trump, and it's only Tuesday

Rachel Maddow runs through a litany of the day's bad headlines for Donald Trump, from his accountant and banker talking to New York investigators, to another court loss in his years long effort to keep his taxes secret, to his former chief of staff being referred to the DOJ for contempt of Congress in an investigation that is clearly scrutinizing him for potential violation of federal crimes. Dec. 15, 2021.
POTUS

