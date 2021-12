Next April, Burna Boy will officially be the first Nigerian artist to headline a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The global superstar’s one-night-only concert called “Burna Boy Presents One Night in Space” will take place on April 28 and follows his dynamic 2021 performances at London’s O2 Arena, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and festival performances at Governors Ball and Outside Lands. Following his win at the 2021 Grammy Awards for Best Global Album, the Twice As Tall expressed, “Africa is in the house! Africa, we’re in the house! This is a big win for my...

