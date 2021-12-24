ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid rash of injuries, Avalanche could look for defensive depth

By Josh Erickson
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being tied for the best points percentage in the Western Conference at the holiday break, the Colorado Avalanche haven’t had their ideal start to the 2021-22 season. The team was expected by many to be far and away the best team in the Central Division, but a gigantic rash of injuries to core players has limited the Avs this year.

They’re definitely not alone in that fact, but a few long-term injuries on defense and some concerning numbers from their goaltenders leave the Avalanche with the sixth-most goals against in the conference (91). That’s why The Athletic’s Peter Baugh suggests in a mailbag piece that the team could look to add on defense if the injury situation there doesn’t improve.

Colorado expected both Bowen Byram and Ryan Murray to play some meaningful minutes this year to supplement one of the best 1-2-3 punches in the league on the back end with Cale Makar, Devon Toews and Samuel Girard. They’re both out for indefinite periods of time.

A logical trade partner for them is the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have a logjam on defense and are looking to ship out a player to create some roster and salary-cap flexibility. Both Justin Holl and Travis Dermott could be moved out, and there’s a decent chance Colorado looks at one of these players.

Holl’s really struggled on both sides of the puck this season (just one assist in 24 games) and was a healthy scratch for a few games, but he is playing more than 20 minutes a night on one of the better teams in the league. He’s also just one season removed from posting solid defensive results on a shutdown pair with Jake Muzzin. While he hasn’t been able to find that consistency this year, a change of scenery could benefit Holl, who’d also give Colorado some cost certainty as he’s signed through 2023.

There’s also the matter of Dermott, who’s likely a more attractive trade option for Colorado. He’s four years younger than Holl, and while he too has struggled offensively (just two points in 19 games), he’s been much less mistake-prone than Holl has been this year and provides more upside. He’s also signed through 2023 for $500,000 less than Holl is, which is an appealing prospect for a contending and spending team like Colorado.

Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL postpones Tuesday's Coyotes-Kraken game

And then there were eight. The NHL has announced another postponement, this time between the Seattle Kraken and Arizona Coyotes. The Tuesday night game will be rescheduled for later this season, after another Seattle player tested positive for coronavirus. As Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times writes, the team abruptly canceled practice today–Yanni Gourde had already taken the ice–as they waited for confirmation on the positive result.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins placed in COVID protocol

The Edmonton Oilers added another forward to the COVID protocol, and this time it’s someone with a little more responsibility. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins joins Ryan McLeod and Devin Shore on the sidelines, unavailable for Saturday night’s game against the Seattle Kraken. Notably, Nugent-Hopkins played nearly 20 minutes last night...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL puts Predators, Bruins on pause through holiday break

As expected, there have been more postponements around the league as a result of the sharp increase in players testing positive for COVID-19. The league announced that the Bruins and Predators have had their games postponed through the holiday break while three other contests this weekend have been postponed including Saturday's Canucks-Maple Leafs contest. A full summary of the postponed games by team from today’s announcement is as follows:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL announces Saturday's Canadiens-Bruins game postponed

The NHL has announced another postponement, this time for a game scheduled between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens for Saturday night. This comes after the Bruins played undermanned Thursday and the Canadiens played in an empty building. There are COVID and hockey-related revenue concerns to be considered by the league after the Bruins have continued to place more and more players into the protocol.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks' Brett Connolly to have hearing with Department of Player Safety after vicious hit on Stars' Tanner Kero

It was a scary scene in Dallas on Saturday night as forward Tanner Kero had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher early in the first period following a vicious collision along the boards. Kero was unconscious when he left the ice, surrounded by the entire Stars roster, but fortunately the team announced shortly thereafter that he was “conscious, alert and responsive.” Kero was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment. There has been no further update from the team.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets place Blake Wheeler on Long-Term Injured Reserve

The Winnipeg Jets have been missing captain Blake Wheeler for more than a week with an undisclosed lower-body injury, but there had been no update on the club as to how long he might remain out. Context has now arrived, as the team has announced that Wheeler has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve. The Jets have recalled forwards Kristian Reichel and C.J. Suess to help backfill the forward corps in Wheeler’s absence.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Veteran defenseman Jason Demers signs in KHL

After Hockey Canada announced that they will no longer be participating in the Spengler Cup, players were left scrambling for other opportunities to stay in game shape. For Jason Demers, that means a contract with Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL. The veteran defenseman has signed a deal for the rest of the season, one that will presumably still allow him to take part in the Olympics for Canada should the NHL officially pull the plug.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill, assistant Alex Tanguay and three players placed in COVID protocol

With the recent increase in COVID cases around the league, the last few days have had plenty of news about players and staff members entering COVID protocol and it appears that trend will continue Saturday. The Red Wings announced that goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, winger Carter Rowney and Givani Smith, head coach Jeff Blashill, and assistant coach Alex Tanguay have all been placed in protocol and will be unavailable for Saturday's game against New Jersey.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

