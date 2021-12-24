Amid rash of injuries, Avalanche could look for defensive depth

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being tied for the best points percentage in the Western Conference at the holiday break, the Colorado Avalanche haven’t had their ideal start to the 2021-22 season. The team was expected by many to be far and away the best team in the Central Division, but a gigantic rash of injuries to core players has limited the Avs this year.

They’re definitely not alone in that fact, but a few long-term injuries on defense and some concerning numbers from their goaltenders leave the Avalanche with the sixth-most goals against in the conference (91). That’s why The Athletic’s Peter Baugh suggests in a mailbag piece that the team could look to add on defense if the injury situation there doesn’t improve.

Colorado expected both Bowen Byram and Ryan Murray to play some meaningful minutes this year to supplement one of the best 1-2-3 punches in the league on the back end with Cale Makar, Devon Toews and Samuel Girard. They’re both out for indefinite periods of time.

A logical trade partner for them is the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have a logjam on defense and are looking to ship out a player to create some roster and salary-cap flexibility. Both Justin Holl and Travis Dermott could be moved out, and there’s a decent chance Colorado looks at one of these players.

Holl’s really struggled on both sides of the puck this season (just one assist in 24 games) and was a healthy scratch for a few games, but he is playing more than 20 minutes a night on one of the better teams in the league. He’s also just one season removed from posting solid defensive results on a shutdown pair with Jake Muzzin. While he hasn’t been able to find that consistency this year, a change of scenery could benefit Holl, who’d also give Colorado some cost certainty as he’s signed through 2023.

There’s also the matter of Dermott, who’s likely a more attractive trade option for Colorado. He’s four years younger than Holl, and while he too has struggled offensively (just two points in 19 games), he’s been much less mistake-prone than Holl has been this year and provides more upside. He’s also signed through 2023 for $500,000 less than Holl is, which is an appealing prospect for a contending and spending team like Colorado.