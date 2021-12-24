ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

YOUR CUE 12.23.21

kqennewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresented by the Premiere Insurance, Shannon Sebastian is joined by owner...

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
imore.com

'The Tragedy of Macbeth' gets its big LA premiere with Eddy Cue in tow

The move will land on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022. Movie fans can head to the cinema to watch stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand from Christmas Eve. Upcoming Apple Original Films and A24 production The Tragedy of Macbeth will premiere on Apple TV+ globally on January 14, 2022, and in select theaters on Christmas Eve but it already had its big Los Angeles premiere. Stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand were joined by writer and director Joel Coen as well as Zack Van Amburg, while Apple VP Eddy Cue also made an appearance.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Patrick Schwarzenegger debuts new bleach blond hair

Do blonds really have more fun? Let’s ask Patrick Schwarzenegger. The model and actor revealed Thursday that he decided to ditch his brunette hair and embrace a new bleached blond style. “Moms gonna kill me,” he captioned his Instagram post, showing a video of him running his fingers through...
CELEBRITIES
Anime News Network

CUE! Anime's 4th, 5th Promo Videos Highlight Bird, Flower Groups

The official YouTube channel for the television anime of Liber Entertainment's CUE! voice actress-training smartphone game began streaming the show's fourth and fifth promotional videos on Wednesday and Monday. The videos highlight characters from the Bird and Flower groups. Bird. Flower. The anime will premiere on January 7 in the...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cue#Cow#The Premiere Insurance#Premiere
ktbb.com

Cue The Who: ‘CSI: Vegas’ reboot getting sophomore season

CSI: Vegas is coming back. Again. The re-launched version of the original mothership procedural that spawned CSI: Miami and CSI: New York, will return for another season, CBS announced Wednesday. The re-launch brought back original star and executive producer William Petersen, as well as returning cast members Jorja Fox, Wallace...
TV SERIES
kqennewsradio.com

YOUR CUE 12.15.21

Presented by Premiere Insurance, Shannon Sebastian is joined by Jordan Steele from the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley and Levi Yutzie from the cast of Buddy the Elf, an Umpqua Actors Community Theatre production, happening at Umpqua Community College. Click here to download for later listening: YOUR CUE 12 16 2021.
UMPQUA, OR
montereycountyweekly.com

Visuals 12.23.21

ULISES (LUIS) AGUILERA. As a 5-year-old, Ulises (Luis) Aguilera used to draw stick figure portraits of his family. Now 25, he has created portraits, landscapes and a cartoon series. The piece above is titled “Avicii.” Aguilera explains, “So I wanted to make a black-and-white celebrity portrait with little hits of color. I chose Avicii [A Swedish DJ who died in 2018] because I enjoy his music and it’s unfortunate that he died at a young age.” Aguilera’s work is part of the Youth Arts Collective’s Holiday Art Show. YAC (which is located at 472 Calle Principal, Monterey) is home to many young aspiring artists. To see their work, visit or go to yacstudios.org. [AP]
MONTEREY, CA
kb101fm.com

Cue The Who: ‘CSI: Vegas’ reboot getting sophomore season

CSI: Vegas is coming back. Again. The re-launched version of the original mothership procedural that spawned CSI: Miami and CSI: New York, will return for another season, CBS announced Wednesday. The re-launch brought back original star and executive producer William Petersen, as well as returning cast members Jorja Fox, Wallace...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy