YOUR CUE 12.23.21

ULISES (LUIS) AGUILERA. As a 5-year-old, Ulises (Luis) Aguilera used to draw stick figure portraits of his family. Now 25, he has created portraits, landscapes and a cartoon series. The piece above is titled “Avicii.” Aguilera explains, “So I wanted to make a black-and-white celebrity portrait with little hits of color. I chose Avicii [A Swedish DJ who died in 2018] because I enjoy his music and it’s unfortunate that he died at a young age.” Aguilera’s work is part of the Youth Arts Collective’s Holiday Art Show. YAC (which is located at 472 Calle Principal, Monterey) is home to many young aspiring artists. To see their work, visit or go to yacstudios.org. [AP]

MONTEREY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO