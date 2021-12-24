ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

SKorea ex-President Park, jailed for corruption, is pardoned

WSLS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL – South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Friday he will pardon his chief conservative rival and predecessor, Park Geun-hye, who is serving a lengthy prison term for bribery and other crimes. Moon’s liberal government said the pardon is meant to promote national unity in the face of...

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

S.Korea's Moon Pardons Disgraced Park Amid Tight Presidential Race

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's President Moon Jae-in granted a pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who was in prison after being convicted of corruption, the justice ministry said on Friday, amid a tight presidential race. Park, 69, became South Korea's first democratically elected leader to be thrown out of office...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Beast

South Korea Pardons Disgraced, Impeached, Imprisoned Ex-President

The South Korean Justice Ministry said Friday that President Moon Jae-in has granted a pardon to former president Park Geun-hye, and will release her from prison on the last day of the year. Park, 69, is South Korea’s first democratically elected leader to be pushed out of office. She has served four years and nine months of a 20-year prison term on graft charges after a corruption scandal rocked her presidency, leading to her 2017 impeachment and ouster from office. Her release was ordered to promote “reconciliation” and to “consolidate national power to help overcome the national crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the Justice Ministry said in a statement. Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said in a briefing that the government had chosen to pardon Park “to overcome unfortunate past history, realize people’s unity and provide a chance to take a new step forward to the future.” The decision comes as supporters of the opposition faction, the People Power Party, have been increasingly calling for Park’s pardon ahead of the country's presidential election in March.
POLITICS
newschain

South Korea to pardon imprisoned ex-leader Park Geun-hye

South Korea will grant a special pardon to former president Park Geun-hye, who is serving a lengthy prison term for bribery and other crimes. The Justice Ministry said in a statement Park’s pardon is aimed at overcoming national divisions and promoting unity in the face of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
POLITICS
The Week

North Korea, China, and U.S. have agreed 'in principle' to end Korean War, South Korean president says

North and South Korea, the U.S., and China have agreed "in principle" to formally end the Korean War, which effectively concluded with an armistice in 1953, but "we are not able to sit down for a discussion or negotiation on the declarations" due to North Korea's demands, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday during a visit to Australia. "We hope that talks will be initiated."
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Park Geun Hye
Person
Moon Jae In
Reuters

El Salvador re-elects attorney general who fed friction with U.S.

SAN SALVADOR, Dec 22 (Reuters) - El Salvador's Congress on Wednesday re-elected Rodolfo Delgado to serve for three more years as attorney general, despite U.S. concerns about his appointment and his decision to end a U.S.-backed anti-corruption accord. In May, Delgado was appointed by lawmakers from President Nayib Bukele's ruling...
POLITICS
The Independent

North Korea’s private sector overtakes state for first time under Kim Jong-un

In a first under Kim Jong-un’s regime, North Korea’s private sector has outraced the state-run industry in more than 10 years to rank as the top economic performer, signaling an indication of a positive trend in the financially-drained Korean country.The private sector’s activity soared by about 28 per cent from a decade ago and now constitutes 38 per cent of North Korea’s economy, according to a report by South Korea’s Unification Ministry on Thursday.The report detailed the changes introduced by Mr Kim on the political, economic and social fronts, confirming that the country has expanded its military muscle. But it...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#North Korea#South Korean#The Justice Ministry
The Independent

Cambodia’s ruling party endorses PM Hun Sen’s son as future leader

Cambodia’s ruling party has endorsed the current prime minister’s son as the future leader of the country.The central committee of the Cambodia People’s Party (CPP), which has ruled the southeast country for a long time, unanimously voted to endorse 69-year-old Hun Sen’s eldest son 44-year-old Hun Manet as the “future prime minister” of the country.Hun Sen has been in power for almost 37 years in Cambodia and is one of the world’s longest serving leaders.Hun Sen had, earlier this month, defended dynastic politics and endorsed his son as the future leader of the country.“I announce today that I support my...
POLITICS
The Independent

Vatican defends finance trial, says rights being respected

Lawyers for defendants in a big Vatican financial trial asked the Holy See newspaper on Friday to correct the record after it ran a front-page editorial this week largely defending the investigation and insisting that the rights of the defense were being respected.The letter to L’Osservatore Romano editor Andrea Monda was signed by eight defense attorneys and follows a Dec. 20 editorial penned by the Holy See’s editorial director, Andrea Tornielli.The trial concerns the Holy See’s 350 million euro (nearly $400 million) investment in a London property deal but has expanded to include other alleged financial crimes. Vatican prosecutors...
POLITICS
Reuters

Indian court urges delay in state elections as Omicron spreads

NEW DELHI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - An Indian court urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to suspend political rallies and election campaigns in poll-bound states amid the rising number of Omicron cases, a variant of COVID-19. Judges of the Allahabad High Court in the country’s most populous Uttar Pradesh (UP) state said on Thursday the number of people infected with Omicron is on the rise and could result in a third wave of the coronavirus.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Facebook
editorials24.com

Inside El Chapo’s wife’s harsh, prison-bound life

When Emma Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, El Chapo’s wife begged a federal court judge to consider her 10-year-old twin daughters with the imprisoned drug-cartel leader. “They are already growing up without the presence of one of their parents,” the 32-year-old brunette told Rudoph Contreras,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

Germany warns China its recent naval mission was just a teaser

Germany's naval chief has said the country's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a ?teaser? intended to signal to Beijing that Berlin planned to ramp up its military presence in the disputed waters. Speaking from on board the Bayern frigate on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim...
MILITARY
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Taliban attack Iranians at Iran-Afghanistan border, reports say

Iranian border guards clashed with Taliban forces along the Iran-Afghanistan border on Wednesday after the Taliban opened fire on Iranian farmers, according to reports. Local journalist Reza Khaasteh shared unverified video of the scene on Twitter, which appeared to show Iranian soldiers using heavy artillery to push back against the Taliban militants.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy