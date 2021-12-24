ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RAW: HEALTHCARE WORKERS W/ COVID CAN ISOLATE FOR 7 DAYS

Elk Valley Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCDC: Health care workers with...

www.elkvalleytimes.com

cnycentral.com

Test positive or exposed to COVID-19? Here are the quarantine rules

So, you've tested positive for COVID, or you've been exposed. Now what? Dr. Philip Falcone is St. Joseph's Health's Chief Medical officer, who says, quarantine and isolation are "essentially the same thing really. What you're trying to do is avoid contact with other people so that you do not transmit the virus to someone else."
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
CBS Minnesota

‘We’re Losing The War’: As Pandemic Surges, Healthcare Workers Call On Top Management To Make A Change

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are calling on hospital leaders and elected officials to make changes they say are necessary to improve staffing and overall morale. In a press conference Monday afternoon, representatives from several healthcare providers, including North Memorial Hospital, Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Children’s Minnesota, M Health Fairview and more, put the blame for staffing issues on upper management. “For years, our hospital CEOs hired and scheduled nurses at low levels to cut costs, putting revenues ahead of care at the bedside,” said MNA President Mary Turner, who works at North Memorial Health hospital in...
WLUC

CDC releases updated healthcare worker isolation, quarantine guidance to prepare for anticipated increase in Omicron cases

ATLANTA, Ga. (WLUC) - The Center for Disease Control is releasing updated guidance for isolation and quarantine for healthcare workers, decreasing their isolation time after infection with COVID-19. Additionally, CDC is releasing an update to guidance for contingency and crisis management in the setting of significant healthcare worker shortages. These updates provide healthcare facilities with the strategies to limit the effects of staff shortages caused by COVID-19 on patient care and note that:
FL Radio Group

Hochul Shortens COVID Isolation Period for Certain Workers

Governor Hochul has shortened the COVID-19 quarantine period for certain workers. In a Christmas Eve address, she explained that vaccinated asymptomatic workers in the fields of healthcare, retail, and restaurants will have their isolation period shortened from 10 to 5 days after a postive exposure to COVID-19. Get the top...
CBS New York

N.Y. Nurses Association Blasts New CDC Isolation Guidance As ‘Inconsistent With Proven Science’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York broke another COVID record, with 44,000 new cases reported Friday. Looking at the numbers: Nearly 360,000 tests in one day, with 12.4% of the results coming up positive. Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with pediatric admissions up four-fold. #COVID Update: -359,191 Test Results Reported-44,431 Positives-12.37% Positive-4,744 Hospitalizations (+210)-69 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/ca0jaornPw — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 24, 2021 The state has issued a warning to parents, saying children 5 and older should get vaccinated. With Christmas gatherings on the line, many New Yorkers were scrambling Friday to get tested. The city handed out thousands...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccination requirements for large companies to start in January

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, are slated to take effect on Jan. 10, 2022. The regulations will cover some 84 million workers, according to the administration.
MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
