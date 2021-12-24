ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri lawmaker pre-files legislation to aid in police recruitment

By Bronte Sorotsky
 3 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo.–Missouri representative Lane Roberts (R), knows what it’s like to be a police officer in the show-me-state, after his time as captain of the Joplin Police Department.

“The approach that Missouri takes to police academies is a little bit unique in the nation,” Roberts said. “In most states, there is a police academy, one, and it often has a couple of branch campuses, but it’s one academy here we actually have nearly twenty.”

Roberts has seen people join the police academy not because they necessarily wanted to, but because they had the money to do so.

“So in any graduating class, you may get 30 graduates, but maybe half of them actually have a long-term future…and it’s a deterrent. There are a lot of people that I think have the aptitude and frankly can’t afford to go to the academy.”

It’s tricky because even after finishing the academy, officers will then need to find employment.

“What happens is when they’re done, they have a $6000 dollar investment with no guarantee of a job.”

It’s why the lawmaker has pre-filed house bill 1703, to address the financial inequities many face when trying to become a police officer.

“It’s not everybody. It’s only those who successfully find employment remain employed for four years, and they allowed them to make a request for reimbursement of 25% of their academy class every year for four years, which gives them a complete reimbursement. It doesn’t exceed $6,000”

Roberts said he hopes the bill if passed, can ultimately get more police officers to the area.

“There’s an awful lot of people here, that I think we would like a career like that.”

