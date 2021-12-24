ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The story behind ‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Liz Jassin
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TEB8s_0dUzjC1A00

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. ( KRON ) – For over 40 years the jingle “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” has been one of the most popular Christmas songs.

It was originally performed by singer and songwriter Dr. Elmo Shropshire, who lives in San Francisco.

In an exclusive interview with Nexstar’s KRON, Shropshire explains the inspiration behind the hit.

“Well, a friend of mine, Randy Brooks, wrote it. He said that his grandmother left him out of her will,” Shropshire said.

Which restaurants will be open on Christmas?

On Christmas Day in 1979, Shropshire says the song was played on the radio for the first time.

“Well the first time I heard the song, I thought it would be so unusual that everyone would pay attention to it. I thought after a year or so that would be the end of it.”

It’s been a hit ever since.

You can watch Shropshire perform the song in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elmo Shropshire
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Christmas Eve celebrations at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Clint Schnekloth is the pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville. He says he couldn’t be happier to welcome everyone back in for their annual Christmas eve services.  “We didn’t have Christmas Eve service last year. We recorded the service here, and people participated virtually,” says Schnekloth.  However, this year, […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

When and who should get a COVID-19 test before Christmas?

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Doctors encourage anyone traveling for the holidays to get a COVID-19 test before heading out. The rapid spread of the Omicron variant makes getting a test especially important. Dr. Lance Faddis with Mercy Northwest, said he also recommends for people to get a test before gathering with vulnerable loved ones. “Before […]
ROGERS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Christmas#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Flush with gift cards and holiday cash? Check out these popular gifts you can get yourself

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Receiving clothes and electronics as gifts is great, but nothing quite beats a gift card. Gift cards give you the freedom to buy yourself whatever you want or need without spending your hard-earned money. If you received gift cards or money this holiday season but don’t […]
SHOPPING
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Georgia hospital delivers quadruplets for first time since 2014

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time since 2014, Memorial Health delivered quadruplets. For mom and dad, their arrival is a Christmas miracle. “I found out pretty young that I had some fertility issues,” said mom, Mariah Marquez.  After getting pregnant with their now 5-year-old daughter, Mariah and Jose Marquez were told the likelihood […]
GEORGIA STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy