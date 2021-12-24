ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garyville, LA

DRONE FOOTAGE: Giant blue crab awaits ignition ahead of Christmas river tradition

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3osj6u_0dUziRyc00

Video Courtesy: PJ Hahn

GARYVILLE, La. ( WGNO ) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year in the Louisiana River Parishes, which means the Lighting of the Bonfires on Christmas Eve! The fires bring with them a creative tradition of lighting the route for Papa Noel, and this year’s collection of is no different.

One of this year’s top displays is a giant blue crab. According to the Facebook page “Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires,” the bonfire took several days to complete and came with its challenges, but organizers are happy with the results.

Don’t stand too close though — the final result includes a mouth that blows bubbles and two massive pinching claws that could really do some damage! Additionally, much of the wood was used from Hurricane Ida storm damage.

GALLERY: Santa pays a visit to NICU babies at Ochsner Baptist

You can check out the giant crab in Garyville up until its lighting on Christmas Eve, with the fires being started at 7 p.m. View it on Google Maps here.

Earlier this week, officials with St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced traffic flow for bonfire visitors would be one-way from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The contraflow will begin at Church Street in Garyville and end at La. 54 in Garyville.

The Sheriff’s Office reports the traffic flow will be the best way to view the bonfires as parking is extremely limited during the event. Additonally, parking on the levee on Christmas Eve is prohibited.

Here are the most-searched Christmas cookies by state

“We feel this new route will increase safety and traffic flow,” St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre said. “People planning to attend this event should arrive early, refrain from parking on major surface streets, and use caution when walking along River Road.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Garyville, LA
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Giant Crab#Weather#Google Maps#The Sheriff S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
WGNO

WGNO

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy