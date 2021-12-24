ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sales up as last-minute holiday shoppers return to stores

By Ashton Goodell, KSL TV
KSLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Last-minute Christmas shoppers hit malls and grocery stores in a fury Thursday to get the last few gifts they need. Local retailers said this is their moment to drive sales since online retailers are out of time to ship eleventh-hour gifts. “We are up,”...

ksltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shoppers#Malls#Weller Book Works
Footwear News

TJ Maxx, Dick’s Sporting Goods and More Retailers Opening New Stores in 2022

As 2021 winds down, some retailers are optimistic about the future of their brick-and-mortar stores. While many stores shuttered multiple locations throughout 2021, some retailers have announced ambitious store expansion plans for 2022. Discount chains, in particular, are on the upswing, with some chains announcing plans to open hundreds of new locations in the upcoming year. Digitally native brands, like Allbirds and Savage X Fenty, are also making moves to expand their physical presence in 2022 beyond e-commerce. According to Coresight Research, U.S. retailers have announced 617 stores closures for 2022. Meanwhile, retailers have announced 584 openings slated for next year. At 5,083...
RETAIL
UPI News

Holiday sales jump 8.5% in year with big online gains

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Retail sales during the holiday season jumped 8.5% compared with 2020, according to a report published Sunday by the credit card company Mastercard. E-commerce sales were up 11% in 2021 for the holiday season running from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 compared to the previous year, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse report. Online sales were up a massive 61% from 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a historic increase in shopping online.
RETAIL
AFP

US retail sales up 8.5 percent this holiday season

US consumers were in the mood to spend this holiday season, with retail sales soaring 8.5 percent over last year, a study released Sunday showed. "It's been a resurgent season for retailers as consumers stocked their carts with gifts and gadgets," Mastercard said.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
Axios

Holiday sales up 10.7% from pre-pandemic season

Holiday sales rose by 10.7% compared to the pre-pandemic 2019 holiday period, the fastest increase in 17 years, according to the Associated Press. Why it matters: U.S. retail sales had initially struggled against the backdrop of rising prices, supply chain issues and labor shortages, as businesses emerged from the economic damage incurred at the height of the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Is This Discount Retailer a Buy Heading Into 2022?

Discount retail is a business that generally works in good economies and bad and is also naturally resistant to e-commerce competition. With that in mind, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall, Danny Vena, and Matt Frankel discuss discount retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings(NASDAQ:OLLI) in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 13 and whether it's a smart investment now.
RETAIL
Fortune

These stores are open—and closed—on Christmas Day 2021

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Maybe you just realized that amid the holiday insanity you forgot to get a present for Aunt Enid. Perhaps you somehow don’t have a key ingredient for Christmas dinner. Or maybe you just want to get away from the family for a bit. Whatever the reason, you’re in a bind.
RETAIL
AL.com

What stores are open on Christmas Day (Dec. 25, 2021)? Grocery stores, drug stores, restaurants

There are last-minute shoppers and then there are really last-minute shoppers. For those people who wait until the very last-minute to do their holiday shopping, there are a few places that are open on Christmas day. Most major retailers, however, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s, are closed on Dec. 25. Most grocery stores, including Publix and Kroger, are closed on Dec. 25.
LIFESTYLE
Syracuse.com

Walmart store hours: When does Walmart close on Christmas Eve for last-minute shopping?

Is Walmart open on Christmas? What time does Walmart close on Christmas Eve? We’ve got your Walmart store hours for the 2021 holidays. Most stores are closed on Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25), so if you need to do last-minute holiday shopping, Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24) is your last chance. Be prepared, though — many retailers will close early Christmas Eve, and some items may be hard to find.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
goodhousekeeping.com

What Are Costco's Christmas Eve Hours? Get the Latest on the Store's 2021 Plans

You made your list and checked it twice, but somehow you still managed to forget something. Maybe it's an ingredient or two for your Christmas dinner. Or a last-minute Christmas gift for your cousin who only gave you a day's notice that they'll be joining you. Regardless, it's important to have a few stores on deck in case the inevitable happens (you know it will).
RETAIL
goodhousekeeping.com

Is Publix Open on Christmas Day? Get All the Details About the Store’s 2021 Hours

It’s hard to believe that the season of everything-merry-and-bright is almost upon us. As it inches closer, you may be wondering: what stores will be open on Christmas Day this year. If you forget a key spice for your Christmas turkey brine or any in-a-pinch gingerbread cookie decorations for your family gathering, it’s important to know what grocery stores you can run to for any last-minute ingredients. Especially when it comes to the Christmas season, it’s always best to be over-prepared.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy