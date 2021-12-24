RPD vehicle struck near Goodman Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 40 year old Rochester woman sideswiped a marked Rochester police car Thursday near Goodman street around 6 p.m., police officials said.
According to authorities, while officers investigated the accident the motorist suffered a medical event and was transported to the hospital.
Police say she was unlicensed and she was issued a ticket.
No other injuries were reported.
Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.
Comments / 1