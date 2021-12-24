ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RPD vehicle struck near Goodman Street in Rochester

By Julia Popowych
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 40 year old Rochester woman sideswiped a marked Rochester police car Thursday near Goodman street around 6 p.m., police officials said.

According to authorities, while officers investigated the accident the motorist suffered a medical event and was transported to the hospital.

Police say she was unlicensed and she was issued a ticket.

No other injuries were reported.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

