RPD vehicle struck near Goodman Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 40 year old Rochester woman sideswiped a marked Rochester police car Thursday near Goodman street around 6 p.m., police officials said.

According to authorities, while officers investigated the accident the motorist suffered a medical event and was transported to the hospital.

Police say she was unlicensed and she was issued a ticket.

No other injuries were reported.

