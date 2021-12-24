ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House defends COVID variant preparedness

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

Fox News

White House turns down Oct plan to boost COVID testing: report

The White House in October turned down a proposal that would have added more than 730 million at-home COVID tests to the market per month, according to a report this week. A plan by top industry experts from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the COVID Collaborative, the Rockefeller Foundation, and other organizations, sought to ramp up manufacturing capabilities "to Prevent Holiday COVID Surge," first reported Vanity Fair Thursday.
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
Fox News

Biden White House owes Trump admin an apology: Crenshaw

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Washington Post

White House downplays Secret Service estimate of COVID fraud

The White House downplayed a statement by the U.S. Secret Service that nearly $100 billion at minimum has been stolen from COVID-19 relief programs, saying Wednesday that the estimate is based on old reports. White House press secretary Jen Psaki, when asked to comment on the figure, said, “There is...
Fox News

White House COVID 'fact sheet' features inconsistencies

The White House released a "fact sheet" of accomplishments and future promises related to the coronavirus on Tuesday that contained inconsistent or misleading statements. "The president will take several steps to ensure states and health systems across the country have the personnel, beds and supplies they need as they battle rising omicron hospitalizations, mostly among the unvaccinated," the fact sheet said, outlining how the White House is deploying additional medical personnel, expanding hospital capacity and providing critical supplies.
Fox News

Psaki doesn't deny White House COVID-19 outbreak

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday did not deny that there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the White House, saying breakthrough cases are to be expected even though Biden's staff is "99%" vaccinated. During her daily press briefing, Psaki was asked whether there is currently a coronavirus outbreak...
Washington Times

Staffer who came in close contact with Biden tested positive for COVID, White House says

President Biden came in close contact with a mid-level staffer who later tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said Monday evening. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that the president tested negative for COVID on Monday morning, after being notified of the staffer’s positive test. The president will be tested again on Wednesday, she said.
CBS News

Biden lays out White House plan to deal with Omicron variant

President Biden gave an address on how the administration is responding to the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Plus, Senate Democrats try to find a way forward for a social spending plan. CBS News' Steve Dorsey, CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and Washington Post national political correspondent Philip Bump join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.
Fox News

White House clarifies Harris' statement that the admin 'didn't see' delta, omicron variants coming

The White House is attempting to clarify previous comments from Vice President Kamala Harris about the government's foresight into the COVID-19 delta and omicron variants. "The Vice President’s comments referred to the exact kind of mutation," said a statement by a Harris adviser obtained by Fox News on Saturday. "The administration knew mutations were possible, it [is] the reason we ordered extra tests, extra gear and extra PPE."
