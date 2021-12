A new Toyota Camry is a fine car. It’ll get you from A to B, and 99% of the time it’ll do it without issue. For a good number of people, that’s great. That’s all they need. But some, some want a little… sauce. Enter: the cheap BMW car. It might sound like an oxymoron, especially given some Bavarian cars’ reputation for reliability. However, there are some used Beamers you can get for the cost of that Camry that’ll get you from A to B either quickly or with style. Or, better yet, both.

BUYING CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO