This is an adorable Christmas cookie craft but you can change the colors and make this cookie craft any time of the year! There is no doubt that the best Christmas cookie activity is baking Christmas cookies with your students. There is so much learning that happens with the measuring, mixing, and of course waiting for the cookies to bake. This Christmas cookie craft is not a substitution for actually making, it’s just a fun simple activity that works on fine motor skills and makes something in the process. We have been working on scissor skills in my classroom and have progressed to cutting lines on curves. So as we were learning more about cookies and Christmas this week ( remember I teach at a church preschool so we go all out for Christmas) I decided to combine all three things and make some cookies with my students, this time with glue and sequins instead of flour and butter.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO