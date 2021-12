After 50 years in the state Legislature, Assembly Member Richard Gottfried has decided to retire after becoming the longest-serving state lawmaker in New York history. But he risks leaving office before seeing his signature bill get signed into law: the New York Health Act. Gottfried has sponsored the single-payer health care bill since he first introduced it 30 years ago, and while it has passed in his chamber on several occasions when Democrats didn’t hold a majority in the state Senate, it has never made it anywhere near the governor’s desk.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO