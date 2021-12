Local Giant Eagle store now only open for curbside pickup Local Giant Eagle store now only open for curbside pickup

PITTSBURGH — All corporate Giant Eagle and Market District locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

According to a spokesperson, the supermarkets will close at 5 p.m. and in-store pharmacies will close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Standalone GetGo locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

All locations will resume normal hours on Sunday, Dec. 26.

