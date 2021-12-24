Cooking Up Some Good Luck

Originally from America – where turkey remains synonymous with Thanksgiving – early European settlers incorrectly identified this big bird as guineafowl. We now know differently, of course, and turkey is one of the most nutritious meats to grace our dinner plates.While turkey meat is arguably more flavourful and healthier than chicken, it hasn’t captured the British public’s taste buds in quite the same way as it has in America, where it’s very popular. But substitute turkey for chicken in any chook recipe and you won’t be disappointed: Kiev, curry, sweet and sour, escalopes, stir-fries, and burgers.What to look for when...
