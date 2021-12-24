Cooking Up Some Good Luck

New Year’s Day dinner can mean a lot of different things to different people: If you resolve to eat healthier, you may be looking for recipes packed with protein and veggies. If this is the year when you are finally going to learn how to cook basic, classic recipes like roast chicken and lasagna, we have our go-to recipes. It may mean a chance to break old habits and try new recipes. It may also mean that this is one of your last days to spend with your extended family and friends during the holidays so one final hurrah in the form of a crowd-friendly dinner is in the cards.

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO