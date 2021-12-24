Tis the season for winning, Lotto ticket for $183K hit in Primm
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One lucky winner got an early jumpstart in celebrating Christmas by winning $183,133 after matching five of five numbers.
According to the California Lottery’s website, the winner purchased a Fantasy 5 ticket at the Primm Valley Lotto store before Wednesday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers were 4, 11, 30, 31, and 38.
The store is located on the I-15 and Stateline in Nipton, California.
The Powerball jackpot now has reached $400 million, and the next drawing is scheduled for Christmas night.
The last time someone won the Powerball was on Oct. 4, when a ticket was sold in California, worth $699.8 million.
All in all… Not a bad way to start your holiday season.
