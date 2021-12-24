ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Element79 Gold Completes Acquisition of Nevada Gold Portfolio

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC PINK:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ('Element79 Gold', the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has fully closed on an asset purchase agreement (the 'Asset Purchase Agreement') acquiring the flagship Maverick Springs Project ('Maverick Springs') and 15 additional Projects that comprise the...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jessica N. Abraham

Surge Battery Metals Inc. Prepares for EV Boom, Continues Opportunities for Mineral Exploration, Partnership

Image via Surge Battery Metals, Inc. In order to create a more sustainable future, a number of world leaders came together with a plan to phase out the sale of newly manufactured, gas-powered vehicles by the beginning of 2030. Some have even taken it a step further, developing plans that would make it virtually impossible to fuel gas-powered engines as early as 2050.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Local
Nevada Industry
State
Nevada State
City
Golconda, NV
austinnews.net

Element79 Gold Provides Year-End Update on Dale Property in Ontario and Pending Property Acquisitions in Nevada and British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Since listing in August Element79 Gold Corp. (The Company) has had active year. The Company launched their Phase I exploration on their Dale gold project in Ontario, and announced significant acquisitions in both British Columbia, and Nevada. Following up on the high-resolution data obtained from the drone-based magnetic survey completed by Element79 Gold Corp. (The Company) earlier this year, The Company is expected to announce results of the soil sampling, mapping, prospecting and trenching to follow up on historic prospecting by the vendors of the property which has yielded up to 3.82 g/t gold, including several highly anomalous samples grading greater than 0.1 g/t gold 1 .
NEVADA STATE
dallassun.com

TDG Gold Corp. Completes 2021 Toodoggone Field Program, BC

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') is pleased to announce the completion of its 2021 Toodoggone Field Program which included 8,048 metres ('m') diamond drilling in 55 holes at Shasta and 1,029 m of diamond drilling in 2 holes at the Drybrough target located on its Oxide Peak earn-in project to the north of TDG's former producing Baker mine. Samples from the Shasta drilling have been submitted to SGS Canada for analysis with final results expected to be received between January and February 2022. Other work completed included sampling and mapping at TDG's Mets and Baker mining leases and an airborne magnetic survey at TDG's Bot property located further to the north. Results have now been received for the sampling and survey work and are being compiled by TDG's technical team. TDG would like to thank its community and business partners for their support during the 2021 field season, in particular Chu Cho Industries, Chu Cho Environmental, Sasuchan LP and Falkirk Environmental Consultants. The Baker camp will be maintained in readiness for TDG's 2022 field program which may resume as soon as early spring 2022.
ECONOMY
mining.com

i-80 Gold to raise $135 million for Nevada mining complex

I-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) announced Tuesday the signing of definitive agreements on a financing package for aggregate proceeds of $135 million, plus an accordion option to potentially access an additional $100 million. The finance package includes $60 million in convertible loans with OMF Fund III (F) Ltd., an affiliate...
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Stevens Gold Releases Surface Rock Sample Assay Results From Proposed Acquisition Projects

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - STEVENS GOLD NEVADA INC. (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: 311) (the "Company" or "Stevens Gold"), is pleased to announce assay results and additional information from the project areas making up the proposed acquisition from Fiddlehead Mining Corp. ("FMC") of certain mineral property interests (see Stevens Gold News Release dated November 29, 2021) in the Nine Mile Brook and Canoe Landing Lake West Project Areas (Figure 1). The Project areas cover approximately 3,800 sq. kms in the province of New Brunswick, Canada, located in the east central portion of the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC"), one of Canada's most prolific base metal mining camps. Known for its volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, including the giant Brunswick #12 mine, the BMC is host to 45 deposits and close to 100 significant VMS occurrences including the Willett VMS Lens (Figure 2), which is partially exposed at Nine Mile Brook. The deposits are associated with felsic volcanism, represented on both properties by the California Lake Group, the rocks of which host 13 of the 45 known deposits including the producing Caribou Mine operated by Trevali Mining Corporation.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Barrick Gold#Kinross Gold#New Gold#Cse#Fse#Element79 Gold#The Carlin Trend
Seekingalpha.com

3 REITs That Yield A Whopping 9%

A few days ago I wrote on 3 REITs that were yielding at least 7%. To (almost) close out the year, I started a series about high-yielding REITs. The first article was “3 Lucky REITs That Yield 7%.” The second was “3 Crazy 8%-Yielding REITs We’re Buying Hand Over Fist.” Which brings us to the (probably) last installment in the series.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever

Three of the 65 Dividend Aristocrats are real estate investment trusts. Realty Income and Federal Realty are retail-based; Essex Property Trust owns multifamily properties. Their devotion to decades of annual dividend hikes bodes well for buy-and-hold investors. Dividend Aristocrats are a royal court of S&P 500 stocks that have raised...
STOCKS
rubbernews.com

Supermax invests $350 million in first phase of U.S. glove plant

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia—Supermax Corp. Bhd.'s U.S. subsidiary Maxter Healthcare Inc. is planning to establish a gloves manufacturing facility in Brazoria County, Texas, Supermax announced Dec. 17 to Bursa Malaysia. The group's first U.S. plant, and 18th manufacturing facility worldwide, will increase production across four phases, with production to begin...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Sundial Growers Could Face Big Challenges in 2022

This pot stock has been a bright spot in the sector this year. As the retail cannabis market expands, Sundial Growers could face a significant cash burn next year. With abating enthusiasm from investors, returns in 2022 could differ from the gains in 2021. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) has enjoyed a...
RETAIL
oilandgas360.com

Six drilling rigs and three workover rigs in operation in three basins including kickoff of high impact multi-year drilling campaign in the CPO-block after spudding indico 4 well

Bogota, Colombia – December 20, 2021 – GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator today provides an operations and business update. Colombia: Drilling Underway to Grow Production, Extend Field Boundaries and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rubbernews.com

Manufacturers aim to meet demand for 'Made in the USA' nitrile gloves

Personal protective equipment shortages raged on at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year as demand for masks, gloves, gowns and more surged alongside efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus. While the White House claimed the "worst of the pandemic" was "winding down" in a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
freightwaves.com

CP, KCS now shipping heavy Canadian crude to Gulf Coast

The bitumen-by-rail project to produce and transport a type of heavy Canadian crude oil to the U.S. Gulf Coast is now fully operational, according to project organizers US Development Group (USD) and Gibson Energy. USD and Gibson partnered to create a diluent recovery unit (DRU) to produce bitumen, a crude...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy