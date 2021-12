Calcutta Fire Chief Dave McCoy and Firefighter Randy Schneider have volunteered to deploy to Bowling Green and Mayfield Kentucky to help in search and rescue operations and clean up from the tornadoes. Along with Hanover Township Firefighter Tim Roush. The fire department is sending a fire pickup truck, chainsaws, water and supplies. This will be the second rescue mission Calcutta Fire Dept. has answered in the last year to assist in distaster relief. (Submitted photo)

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO