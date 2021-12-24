‘Tis the Season for Eating Beets

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tis’ the season for giving but sometimes it can be hard to ignore those big puppy dog eyes staring at you while you are eating your delicious holiday meal. But before you toss scraps to Fido, there are some foods that dogs should never eat.
Turkey Bones: It’s number one on the list, along with any other poultry bones. The American Kennel Club says bones can break and splinter during digestion causing blockage or even tears in the intestine lining.
Stuffing: It’s probably loaded with onions, shallots, garlic, leeks, and scallions. According to Bustle, these plants contain a substance...
