Josh Palmer Basketball Tournament canceled for 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tough news for the region’s top high school basketball holiday tournament.

The annual Josh Palmer Fund Tournament, which showcases some of the best basketball action in both boys and girls competition, has been canceled. 18 Sports confirmed the news with tournament director, Josh Palmer on Thursday night.

This marks the second straight year the tournament has been canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Palmer cited that the safety of teams, fans and their respective communities was paramount during this challenging time. The announcement comes just days before the event was set to begin on Sunday with the junior varsity and Monday for varsity teams.

