ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Josh Palmer Basketball Tournament canceled for 2021

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DK74c_0dUzeRY600

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tough news for the region’s top high school basketball holiday tournament.

The annual Josh Palmer Fund Tournament, which showcases some of the best basketball action in both boys and girls competition, has been canceled. 18 Sports confirmed the news with tournament director, Josh Palmer on Thursday night.

This marks the second straight year the tournament has been canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Palmer cited that the safety of teams, fans and their respective communities was paramount during this challenging time. The announcement comes just days before the event was set to begin on Sunday with the junior varsity and Monday for varsity teams.

Stick with 18 Sports for more as it develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Corning basketball outlasts Johnson City in overtime

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks saved the best for last. Corning outlasted the visiting Johnson City Wildcats, 75-65, in overtime Wednesday night. Jackson Casey hit a big three pointer at the end of regulation sending the game to overtime at 62 all. From there, the Hawks sealed off the game outscoring the Wildcats […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Athens’ Macik eclipses 1,000 point mark

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – A Northern Tier League basketball standout reached a major milestone Thursday night. Athens senior Caydence Macik scored her 1,000th career point in the Wildcats 50-21 win over visiting Sayre. Macik scored 17 points leading the Wildcats (3-1) to another big win at home. The 1,000th point came at the free throw […]
ATHENS, PA
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen’s John Loose wins bowl game at Army

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local coaching standout has earned a major college football bowl win. Watkins Glen native John Loose was a part of the Army team who won in the final seconds of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday night. Loose, a 1983 graduate of Watkins Glen High School, is an […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning & Edison girls hoops win at home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning and Thomas A. Edison girls basketball teams were both victorious at home on Tuesday. Corning moved to 5-0 this season with a 73-42 win against Avoca-Prattsburgh. Alyssa Dobson led the Hawks in scoring with 18 points. Hannah Nichols added 15 points for the Hawks and Lexi Lapierrre scored 14 […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Basketball
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Local athletes share Christmas lists

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Happy Holidays from the 18 Sports team. Christmas is here and the 18 Sports team asked local athletes what was on their Christmas list this year. Gift ideas included snowboards, a good dinner, and Madden NFL 22. Check out what local athletes hoped to find under their Christmas tree this year.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

First Arena to hold free open skate on Dec. 26

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — To celebrate the holiday season, First Arena will be holding two open skate sessions this Sunday. The arena was given the okay by the Elmira Code officials to open for public skating starting Dec. 26. Two sessions will be held on the 26 for anyone looking to have some fun on […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads’ Riley Loomis wins Fall Male MVP

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The votes have been counted and our Fall Male MVP had a big season on the gridiron for the Blue Raiders. Horseheads running back Riley Loomis has been voted the 18 Sports Fall Male MVP. The senior had a big season on the ground for the Blue Raiders rushing for 1,169 […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads girls & Corning boys basketball pick up wins

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads girls and Corning boys basketball teams both picked up wins at home on Monday. Horseheads defeated Waverly at home 60-47. Sophia Bonnell poured in 24 points for the Blue Raiders. Carly Scott added 20 points for Horseheads and connected on six three-pointers. Corning moved to 4-0 this season with […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#Wetm Mytwintiers Com
WETM 18 News

Bills reclaim lead in AFC East with 33-21 win over Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, M.A. (WIVB) — After falling to the New England Patriots in Week 13, the Buffalo Bills headed into Gillette Stadium with a vengeance on Sunday and topped New England 33-21 to step back into the driver’s seat in the AFC East. Coming into Sunday’s matchup, it was almost a must-win for the Bills to […]
NFL
WETM 18 News

Elmira’s Jim Gush, North Texas football falls in bowl game

ELMRIA, N.Y. (WETM) – Thursday was not North Texas football’s day. The Mean Green dropped a tough 27-14 loss to Miami of Ohio in the Frisco Football Classic Bowl in Texas. Elmira native Jim Gush is an assistant coach and linebackers coach for the Mean Green. North Texas (6-7) finishes the season with a losing […]
TEXAS STATE
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 12/21

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a steal and basket by Corning’s Alyssa Dobson against Vestal and a dunk by Elmira’s Seth Myles versus Union-Endicott.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira’s Gush coaching in college football bowl game Thursday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football coaching great will be on the national stage Thursday. Jim Gush, a defensive assistant coach and linebackers coach at North Texas, will be coaching the Mean Green in the first-ever Frisco Football Classic Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm on ESPN Thursday against Miami of Ohio at […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Joe Gilbert Watch – Panthers week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Joe Gilbert Watch on 18 Sports. Gilbert, in his third year as the Tampa Bay Bucs offensive line coach, will help prepare the team for a road contest at the Carolina Panthers (5-9) this Sunday at 1 pm. The game will be nationally televised on […]
NFL
WETM 18 News

18 Sports 2021 holiday message

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s that time of year once again, the holiday season. 18 Sports is proud to give our special holiday message to our viewers. One on the true meaning of the holidays with a very special guest, former WETM-TV personality, Julio Avila. Take a fun look at this year’s message and have […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning’s Angie McKane wins Fall Female MVP

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The votes are in and our Fall Female MVP made a huge splash in the pool for the Corning Hawks this past season. (Photos courtesy: Star Gazette & @NYSPHSAA) Corning swimmer Angie McKane has been voted the 18 Sports Fall Female MVP. The sophomore swimmer made program history for the Hawks. […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 18 Josh Palmer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for a special holiday episode of Twin Tiers Overtime! Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome this weeks guest, Josh Palmer. Palmer and his family are the organizers of the Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic. The annual basketball tournament is set to return after […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Penn State wrestling outlasts Cornell in Journeymen Duals

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WETM) – Day one of the Journeymen College Wrestling Duals lived up to the hype. #11 Cornell battled #2 Penn State in the final dual meet of the first day and took the Nittany Lions to the brink. Ultimately, Penn State outlasted The Big Red 21-16 on Monday night. Cornell led going into […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WETM 18 News

New Corvette winner announced in Watkins Glen

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day to remember for one Watkins Glen racing fan. On Tuesday, one lucky fan received the phone call of a lifetime. The International Motor Racing Research Center (IMRRC), based in Watkins Glen, held its annual car giveaway sweepstakes. The winning ticket was Robert Hughes from Long Beach, New […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy