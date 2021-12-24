Cobra Kai season 4: Could Hilary Swank appear as Julie Pierce?

Season 4 of Cobra Kai appears to be the culmination of everything that’s been coming at this point, a plateau that might already be pointing to the next hill to climb since it’s been made clear that this season, and possibly season 5, won’t be where things end. This kind of indicates that Cobra Kai might not lose the tournament, or might have something up their sleeves that will allow them to stick around. After all, if they change their name, couldn’t they stick around anyway? This is one of many questions that need to be asked when it comes to the next season, especially since it almost sounds like Daniel and Johnny still aren’t seeing eye to eye on everything given that they both still have their hangups about each other. Worse yet, the arrival of Terry Silver at John Kreese’s request is another reason why there’s a concern since despite being older, it would appear that Terry is still just as fierce and still as cocky, meaning he’s every bit as dangerous as he was back in the day. If that wasn’t bad enough, things only get worse.

