Originally published Dec. 18, 2021 UPSULA, Minn. (WCCO) – Hundreds throughout the state collectively mourned the loss of Upsala Fire Captain Brian Lange Saturday morning. Lange, who had been with the department for 23 years, passed away at age 55 on Dec. 11 from complications due to COVID-19. His death, ruled a line of duty death, marks the first for a firefighter in the state since the pandemic’s onset. He left behind a wife and two children. “Today, all of Minnesota’s 20,000 firefighters are grieving his loss and realizing it could have been any one of us any day,” said Jay Wood of...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO