Holy Smokers Make Donation

Negaunee residents Kim and Ron Tyler donate games, a stuffed animal and a lighted mirror to the Cheer Club. The Cheer Club, which kicked off Nov. 26, collects unwrapped toys and gifts to be donated to local children and families in need during the holiday season. Gifts are distributed to local families through St. Vincent de Paul and The Salvation Army of Marquette County. Gifts can be dropped off at The Mining Journal office in downtown Marquette; St. Vincent de Paul in Marquette; Range Bank locations in Marquette, Harvey and Negaunee; Salvation Army locations in Ishpeming and Marquette; and Ace Hardware in Gwinn. For those who would like to donate at The Mining Journal office, a donation box is in the vestibule of the office along West Washington Street. Journal staff members are available to take photos of Cheer Club donors who drop off items at The Mining Journal office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. (Journal photo by Taylor Johnson)

NEGAUNEE, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO