Holy Smokers Make Donation

Yum Yum's Chilly Delight of Potsdam recently made a $350 donation to the Potsdam Holiday Fund. The fund provides gifts, warm clothing and food to families with children and senior citizens in the Potsdam area who are in need of assistance during the holiday season. Above, Laurean Pelkey, right, owner of Yum Yum's Chilly Delight, presents the gift to Marylee Ballou, president of the Potsdam Holiday Fund. The program serves families in need in Potsdam, Madrid, Hopkinton, Nicholville, Brasher Falls, Chase Mills, Fort Jackson, West Stockholm and Winthrop. Photo submitted by Michael Griffin.
