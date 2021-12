You may have known already that Chicago PD season 9 episode 10 is going to be airing come Wednesday, January 5. Are you interested in learning a little bit more about it?. The first thing that we can say here is rather simple: The title for the episode is “Home Safe.” Also, we’re finding out that there’s a reason why Burgess may be thinking a lot about Ruzek’s role in Makayla’s life. If you’ve seen some of the previews for this episode already, she’s got some concerns that Adam may move on and start his own family, effectively leaving her and Makayla behind. Since the two are not currently together, there are a lot of problems and questions that rise to the surface here.

