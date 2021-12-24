ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Head coach Rick Bowness has defensemen more involved in Stars’ offensive attack

By Matthew DeFranks
Dallas News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStars coach Rick Bowness asks a lot of his defensemen. He did so when he was the assistant coach handling the defense, and he’s done so as the head coach since he took over two years ago. Bowness tasks his defensemen with handling the defensive zone assignments that...

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
Dallas News

As Kristaps Porzingis returns, Kristi Toliver becomes Mavs’ latest add to COVID-19 protocols

The Mavericks health has been the biggest question over the last week, and the uncertainty about key players’ and coaches’ availability didn’t take a Christmas break. Kristaps Porzingis returned to the lineup after missing two games with right toe soreness, but a few hours before tipoff Saturday night in Utah, Dallas took another hit with illnesses and COVID-19 protocol.
NBA
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Esa Lindell
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Miro Heiskanen
Person
Rick Bowness
Person
John Klingberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expected Goals#Mdefranks
Dallas News

Dallas Mavericks waive two-way rookie forward Eugene Omoruyi

The Dallas Mavericks announced on Sunday that they have requested waivers on two-way rookie forward Eugene Omoruyi. Omoruyi recently underwent surgery on his right big toe after suffering an injury in a Texas Legends game on Dec. 15. He appeared in four games with the Mavericks this season. Omoruyi was...
NBA
WGR550

Sabres cancel Sunday's practice following holiday break

With the NHL’s holiday break over, the Buffalo Sabres were scheduled to practice on Sunday. The team has canceled that practice, but they have not announced any additions to the NHL COVID-19 Protocol list. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
ralphiereport.com

Kyle DeVan Chosen as New Offensive Line Coach

Kyle DeVan, current offensive analyst at the University of Michigan, is set to join head coach Karl Dorrell and his staff in January. Dorrell announced his selection Tuesday. DeVan will be replacing Mitch Rodrigue, who was fired by Dorrell on Oct. 24. He will be brought in to improve an offensive line that couldn’t get it going during the 2021 season. That line will be losing Colby Pursell and Kary Kutsch to graduation but will likely return three starters.
NFL
Dallas News

Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons have given the Cowboys their most dominant defense in decades

ARLINGTON – Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke is crazy. Maybe Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner is, too?. Scott, the son of former Cowboys offensive coordinator Norv Turner during those Cowboys’ Super Bowl years of the 1990s, is probably going to receive a text from his dad asking the quarterback not to throw passes at Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy