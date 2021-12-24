That Little Voice

Do you read? I’ve had to retrain myself to put down the social media and pick up a book. I’ve been rereading my own library for months. I’d forgotten how much I enjoy reading. This ol’ world needs a little more reading and a lot less “reality” TV. Reading allows us to use our imaginations to picture people, places, and action, using only the descriptions provided by the writer. I believe that we are witnessing the absence of that connection in today’s society.

