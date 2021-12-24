ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas meals being cooked up for those over 60

KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of volunteers were up early this...

www.kctv5.com

Star-Herald

Local meals provide options for those in need

For people in need of a holiday meal, there are a few options in the Scottsbluff-Gering area for food and companionship. One such option is the Christmas Dinner in the Valley event at Harvest Valley Church. It began when event coordinator Larry Massie heard sentiments about having a Christmas dinner after the popular Thanksgiving in the Valley feast back in 2003. That first dinner was planned in just a few weeks, and had 80 volunteers and 400 guests.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
WDTN

Dayton Cooks! hosting holiday meal giveaway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Cooks! will be hosting a holiday meal giveaway. Meals will include a protein, three sides, rolls and dessert. Individual and family meals will be available with family meals serving six, according to Dayton Cooks!. Guests can pick up meals at Grace United Methodist Church at 1001 Harvard Blvd., from 10 […]
DAYTON, OH
WBKO

Cotton BBQ cooks up warm meals for first responders, tornado victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green community continues to help each other during this difficult time. The community provided warm meals to first responders, utility workers and tornado victims today. Cotton BBQ was set up outside ELPO Law Tuesday cooking up fresh meals. “I got impacted, but I,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Independent

London food-support service serves over 125,000 meals to those in need

No one on earth should be going hungry. But when hundreds of thousands of children in the fifth richest city in the world – London – are doing so, you know something has gone badly wrong with society. I’m the founder of Made In Hackney, a plant-based community cookery school, charity and now an emergency foodsupport service. Originally we were a provider of London-wide food education experiences (still are!), but in March 2020 we pivoted to provide emergency food for our community and in doing so plunged into the escalating food insecurity crisis unfolding in Hackney and across the UK.Hackney...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police partner with charities to provide Christmas meals to those in need

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are partnering with volunteers to provide Christmas meals and holiday cheer to local families. In a partnership facilitated by Starfish Assignment, volunteers from Sahara-Columbus collected and bagged groceries for police offers to distribute. All the bags were decorated by children of Sahara volunteers.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
MLive

Midland soup kitchen serving up free Christmas meals

MIDLAND, MI - Midland County’s only soup kitchen will be providing two special holiday meals this year. Midland’s Open Door will be offering a Christmas Eve lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 at its location at 412 W. Buttles Street. Open Door is planning to serve...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI

