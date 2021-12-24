ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day Around the Bay: United Cancels Over 100 Christmas Eve Flights Due to Omicron

By Chronicle
SFist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe jury in the Elizabeth Holmes trial went home Thursday without a verdict, and they'll now return to continue deliberations on Monday. The jurors today also asked to re-listen to audio exhibits, which included recordings of a phone call Holmes had with potential investors trying to convince them to invest in...

sfist.com

Comments / 0

SFist

Day Around the Bay: Omicron Already Represents 73% of U.S. Cases

The CDC now says that the Omicron variant is responsible for 73% of new COVID cases nationwide, and it's probably closer to 90% in the New York City area. As recently as three weeks ago, 99% of US cases were still Delta. [Associated Press]. Omicron has hit the White House,...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Travelers Take To The Skies On Christmas Day As COVID Surge Impacts Flights Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is finally here, and some folks decided to wait until Saturday to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport. Lines moved along smoothly at TSA as travelers prepared to spend the holiday in the sky. “This is my third time traveling on Christmas Day, and every time it’s been like this. It’s been alright,” Tommy Richardson of Fort Lauderdale said. Air travel is up 60% from this time last year. During the 2021 Christmas holiday, about 925,000 people will fly in and out of Philadelphia international. Sisters Hazel Cross and Maggie Sheldon just spent a week with family and...
CBS Baltimore

Travelers Find BWI Less Than Busy On Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flying to see family for the holidays this year? You might be met with delays and cancellations. Delta and United were among the airlines that canceled hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, citing staffing shortages due in part to COVID-19 infections. But you wouldn’t know that based on how flights fared Friday out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Of the four Delta flights departing from Baltimore on Christmas Eve, only one was delayed. The rest left on time. Both United Airlines flights, meanwhile, departed from BWI as scheduled. There were minimal disruptions to other airlines’ service at BWI. So, instead of finding long lines at ticketing and security checkpoints, passengers reported a less-than-crowded airport Friday. “I’ve been here many times,” Yolando Henley-Perry of Maryland said. “It almost seems sweatless–no trouble.” The Transportation Security Administration screened 2,187,792 passengers at checkpoints nationwide Thursday, typically the busiest travel day before Christmas. For perspective, that’s 364,402 fewer people than what TSA saw before the onset of the pandemic in 2019. The agency didn’t expect to have updated figures for Friday’s activity until Saturday morning. As a reminder, TSA recommends arriving at the airport two hours before your departure time, packing a mask and checking your flight status ahead of time.
SFist

Sunday Links: Santa Cruz Had White Christmas As Temperatures Plunged

A mixture of freezing temperatures and steady precipitation made for a snowy Christmas night in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Other parts of the Bay Area, like Los Gatos, also experienced snowfall last night as temperatures dipped below 30 degrees at times. [KPIX]. Hundreds of flights either leaving from or coming...
SFist

Humpday Headlines: Verdict In Holmes Trial Likely Coming Before Christmas

In 2022, San Francisco is going to see a lot of housing mega-projects go full steam ahead on construction. Major developments on Treasure Island, at Mission Rock, Pier 70, and the Potrero Power Station are all underway, and at least 1,300 new units will be complete in these projects by year's end, with many thousands more to follow. [Chronicle]
SFGate

The best 20 California hikes SFGATE staffers discovered in 2021

In 2021, SFGATE's staff hiked California up, down and sideways. We hit the trails through redwood forests, along coastlines and into desert oases, and for our efforts, we were rewarded with glorious displays of sunlight, bubbling hydrothermal features and a rare waterfall crashing into the sea. Whether you’re highly experienced or new to nature, looking for the best of the Bay Area or drawn to landscapes lesser-known and farther-flung, we’ve got just the hike for you.
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Gasoline Spill in Fremont Causes 100 Homes to Evacuate

A surfer was killed in a shark attack in Morro Bay. Local fire crews were called to the beach around 10:30 am after a surfer's body was pulled from the water north of Atascadero Road; the surfer was pronounced dead on the scene; historically speaking, it's likely the shark involved in the fatal attack was a great white shark. [ABC7]
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Central Subway Supposedly Opening in Fall 2022

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus has cancelled its Christmas Eve “Home for the Holidays” concert over an outbreak of breakthrough COVID-19 cases. The Omicron variant is a humbug for holiday shows, as also cancelled are Broadway SF’s remaining performances of “A Christmas Carol,” and Mark Morris Dance Group performances in Berkeley. [Chronicle]
CBS Denver

More Holiday Travel Woes: Winds Cause Ground Delay At Denver International Airport

DENVER (CBS4)- Traveling through Denver International Airport can be rough around the holidays, and 2021 was no different. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, United and Delta airlines canceled hundreds of flights leaving of Denver. On the day after Christmas, it was people trying to get back to Colorado who had delays. (credit: CBS) After a fun family Christmas celebration in Salt Lake City, Brianna Castro was trying to get home to Denver, but instead she got stuck on a plane. She passed time by playing games on her phone. After waiting out a morning snowstorm, she says they were all set to take...
KGUN 9

You can take a trip around the entire U.S. by train for just $1,000

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The travel bug is biting hard these days. Nearly two years...
