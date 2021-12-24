ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid: Glimmer of Christmas hope on Omicron, says Jenny Harries

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficial findings that Omicron may be less likely to result in serious illness than Delta offer a "glimmer of Christmas hope", the head of the UK Health Security Agency has said. But Jenny Harries told the BBC it was too early to retract her statement that the variant was...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The gift the Queen gives her staff every Christmas revealed

It's previously been hailed one of the best seasonal treats, and each year, the Queen presents her staff with this special yuletide gift - Tesco's Finest Matured Christmas Pudding. Although the royal family are known for giving each other "funny" presents, the monarch makes sure a pudding is ordered for...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Glimmer#Uk#Delta#Bbc#Ukhsa#Radio 4#A E
The Independent

How to reduce your chances of catching Covid before Christmas

The new variant of coronavirus, omicron, has been rapidly spreading across the UK, with chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency Dr Jenny Harries calling it “probably the most significant threat” since the pandemic began.It seems as if everyone knows someone who is testing positive for Covid - especially those who live in London. Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the Covid ZOE app, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “In London, where Covid is increasing rapidly, it’s far more likely to be Covid than it is to be a cold. “We're seeing doubling in the numbers equivalent to...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Christmas
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Popculture

Royal Family Member Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Celebration

Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, will not be able to spend the first Christmas with her mother since Prince Philip's death. Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, the Queen decided to spend another Christmas at Windsor Castle instead of going to her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Queen shares pain of first Christmas without ‘mischievous’ Philip in address to Covid-hit UK

The Queen has shared her personal grief over the death of her husband Prince Philip in her Christmas Day message, saying there was “one familiar laugh missing” this year.In her most fulsome tribute yet, the monarch said his “mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him”, as she empathised with families who lost loved ones this year.Queen Elizabeth II also praised the Prince of Wales and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their focus on climate change.She said she was “proud beyond words” that...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

New Covid-19 rules: 'I'm not isolating at Christmas now'

In England, new rules mean some people who test positive for Covid can now end self-isolation after just seven days. You can leave isolation if you test negative on lateral flow tests on day six and seven, and have no symptoms. It means some people who thought they would be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gazette

S.African study offers Omicron hope ahead of second coronavirus Christmas

GENEVA/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African data offered a glimmer of hope on Wednesday about the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant, but World Health Organization officials cautioned that it was too soon to draw firm conclusions as the strain spread across the globe. With the second Christmas of the pandemic days...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Christmas celebrations continue across world despite shadow cast by Covid

Families and communities have been marking Christmas Day across the globe despite varying levels of coronavirus-related restrictions. In South Korea, the toughest social distancing rules remained in place, requiring churches to accept a limited number of worshippers – 70% of their seating capacity – and attendees had to be fully vaccinated.
FESTIVAL
The Independent

Hundreds of people self-isolating share experiences of Christmas with Covid on social media

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to isolate on Christmas Day due to the surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. According to the latest government data, more than 300,000 cases were reported in just the last three days - meaning many have had to cancel Christmas plans and are suddenly spending the festive period indoors and alone. Health secretary Sajid Javid recently shortened the coronavirus self-isolation period from 10 to seven days in the run-up to Christmas for people who have negative lateral flow test results on days six and seven.He said the change has been introduced...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy