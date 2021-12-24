ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Element79 Gold Completes Acquisition of Nevada Gold Portfolio

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC PINK:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ('Element79 Gold', the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has fully closed on an asset purchase agreement (the 'Asset Purchase Agreement') acquiring the flagship Maverick Springs Project ('Maverick Springs') and 15 additional Projects that comprise the...

