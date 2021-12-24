Element79 Gold Completes Acquisition of Nevada Gold Portfolio

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - STEVENS GOLD NEVADA INC. (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: 311) (the "Company" or "Stevens Gold"), is pleased to announce assay results and additional information from the project areas making up the proposed acquisition from Fiddlehead Mining Corp. ("FMC") of certain mineral property interests (see Stevens Gold News Release dated November 29, 2021) in the Nine Mile Brook and Canoe Landing Lake West Project Areas (Figure 1). The Project areas cover approximately 3,800 sq. kms in the province of New Brunswick, Canada, located in the east central portion of the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC"), one of Canada's most prolific base metal mining camps. Known for its volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, including the giant Brunswick #12 mine, the BMC is host to 45 deposits and close to 100 significant VMS occurrences including the Willett VMS Lens (Figure 2), which is partially exposed at Nine Mile Brook. The deposits are associated with felsic volcanism, represented on both properties by the California Lake Group, the rocks of which host 13 of the 45 known deposits including the producing Caribou Mine operated by Trevali Mining Corporation.
Comments / 0