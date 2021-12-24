Element79 Gold Completes Acquisition of Nevada Gold Portfolio

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') is pleased to announce the completion of its 2021 Toodoggone Field Program which included 8,048 metres ('m') diamond drilling in 55 holes at Shasta and 1,029 m of diamond drilling in 2 holes at the Drybrough target located on its Oxide Peak earn-in project to the north of TDG's former producing Baker mine. Samples from the Shasta drilling have been submitted to SGS Canada for analysis with final results expected to be received between January and February 2022. Other work completed included sampling and mapping at TDG's Mets and Baker mining leases and an airborne magnetic survey at TDG's Bot property located further to the north. Results have now been received for the sampling and survey work and are being compiled by TDG's technical team. TDG would like to thank its community and business partners for their support during the 2021 field season, in particular Chu Cho Industries, Chu Cho Environmental, Sasuchan LP and Falkirk Environmental Consultants. The Baker camp will be maintained in readiness for TDG's 2022 field program which may resume as soon as early spring 2022.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO