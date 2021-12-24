ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Anthony Ogogo Reportedly Had Heat Over Social Media Shots at Jonathan Gresham

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW’s Anthony Ogogo reportedly had some heat among other talent over the recent shots he made toward ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham on social media. As reported earlier this month, Ogogo took to Twitter to make a swipe at Gresham after he won the World Championship at ROH Final Battle,...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

411mania.com

More Details On COVID-19 Outbreak In WWE This Week

As we previously reported, the WWE suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 this week, with several talents and staff testing positive. At the time, others had been feeling ill but were waiting for their test results. The company also suffered a setback when they were forced to postpone a live event in Laval, Quebec due to the Canadian province shutting down. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the situation. The spread of the Omicron variant has led to issues for everyone, including the NBA, NFL and NHL.
NFL
411mania.com

Britt Baker Comments on WWE Editing Her Out of NXT TakeOver: WarGames

– As previously reported about a year back, WWE edited out Britt Baker’s famous meme-worthy cameo that showed her in the crowd during NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019. The footage that showed her during the match has been edited out of the broadcast for the streaming archived version of the show. Now, it appears Britt Baker has reacted to the edit in response to a fan comment on her official Instagram Story (see the screenshot below).
WWE
411mania.com

Jonathan Gresham to Defend ROH World Title At GCW Say What You Will

Jonathan Gresham is bringing his ROH World Championship to another GCW show in next month’s Say What You Will. GCW announced on Sunday that Gresham will defend the championship against 2 Cold Scorpio at the show, which takes place on January 15th in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Also set for...
WWE
411mania.com

Sanders' AEW Rampage 12.25.21 Review

And a good Saturday night and Merry Christmas to you all! Lee Sanders back with you all as it’s great to be back talking AEW RAMPAGE. What a treat we’re in for as for this weekend only we are getting RAMPAGE on a Saturday night! This weeks’ HOLIDAY BASH edition sees Jungle Boy vs. Isiah Kassidy, meanwhile Hook vs. Bear Bronson. “Legit” Leyla Hirsch is in action against Kris Statlander. And in the main event match, for the TNT Championship, Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Cody Rhodes.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Appearing on Tonight's TMZ Christmas Special

Becky Lynch’s appearance on TMZ’s Christmas special will air tonight. As previously noted, Lynch is set for the Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021! described as “celebrities hash out their top stories of 2021 for a light-hearted look back at the year that was.”. The show...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

More Details On WWE Tryouts Last Week, D-Von Dudley's Sons Tried Out

As previously reported, WWE held tryouts in Orlando last week, which included current ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C, Notorious Mimi, the Renegade Twins and others. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the twin sons of D-Von Dudley, were also part of the tryouts. The two 26-year-olds have been wrestling since they were teenagers, including matches for AEW and angles in TNA. Dudley is currently a producer for WWE.
WWE
411mania.com

Fuego Del Sol, QT Marshall Dispute Report That Cody Rhodes Doesn't Like Interacting With AEW Locker Room

– A number of AEW workers and talents have taken to Twitter to dispute a PWTorch audio update report from Wade Keller (via WrestlingNews.co) making mention of AEW wrestler and EVP Cody Rhodes. Keller reported that while CM Punk has isolated himself by having his own locker room in AEW, Punk still listens to the other wrestlers and interacts with them. Keller indicated this is not the case with Cody Rhodes, who he reported is not as approachable as Punk has been behind the scenes.
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Reacts to Missing House Show: 'Merry COVID Christmas!'

Seth Rollins took to social media to comment on his missing tonight’s WWE live event in Madison Square Garden. Rollins posted to Twitter on Sunday after the New York City show changed its main event from a Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Championship to a steel cage match between Edge and Kevin Owens.
WWE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight's WWE Smackdown and 205 Live

WWE will present new episodes of both WWE Smackdown and 205 Live tonight with Smackdown being taped last week in Chicago. You can find spoilers here. * Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Toni Storm. * Miracle on 31st Street Fight: The Usos & Madcap Moss vs. The...
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree's WWE Smackdown Review 12.24.21

Alright everyone, it’s Christmas Eve but here we all are for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight is not quite the go home show for Day 1, that’s next week, but tonight will definitely feature the main story for that PPV when Paul Heyman addresses his public firing last week by Roman Reigns. Roman will probably be on hand, but after he and the Usos got smashed by Brock Lesnar last week there’s an open question about what his frame of mind will be. There’s also a 12 man gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental title when Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Angel, and Humberto will see who gets a crack at Shinsuke Nakamura. Charlotte Flair will be defending her women’s title against Toni Storm, and a Miracle on 34th Street Fight when Drew McIntyre teams with the New Day to battle Madcap Moss and the Usos. Alright, that’s enough preamble so let’s get to it.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Drew McIntyre makes a shocking choice

Intercontinental Title Contendership Gauntlet match: Angel vs Mansoor. Fairly short and boring match, with Angel winning after his Wing Clipper. - Intercontinental Title Contendership Gauntlet match: Angel vs Eric. Definitely more challenging and longer than the previous one, but with the same ending. Wing Clipper and all at home. The...
WWE
Wrestling World

Several WWE superstars have tested positive

Just today we updated you on the Thunderdome issue, in fact Dave Meltzer went out of balance by saying that WWE could be forced to reuse it for a state of emergency, with the virus that just doesn't want to stop. This reporter's thesis unfortunately gains even more strength with a report from PWInsider, which said that many superstars from the Stamford-based company tested positive for COVID.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Producers For Last Night's WWE Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers for last night’s Christmas Eve episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on segments:. * Abyss and Kenny Dykstra produced the Miracle on 34th Street Fight and the related set-up promo. * Jamie Noble and Petey...
WWE
411mania.com

AEW News: MJF Taking Some Me Time Due to CM Punk 'Ducking' Him, Miro Turns 36

– MJF is sick and tired of CM Punk ducking him. As a result, he decided to take some “me time” at a tropical resort, which he posted about on Twitter. He wrote in the caption, “Got sick of CM ducking me like a coward. Decided I needed some me time. #Betterthanyou” You can check out his tweet below:
WWE
Wrestling World

Ric Flair pays tribute to Kevin Owens

During his WWE career, Kevin Owens won the NXT Championship once, the Universal Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship twice and the United States Championship three times. Previously, he had taken the satisfaction of winning numerous titles in several independent federations such as Ring of Honor, Combat Zone Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.
WWE

