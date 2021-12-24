ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History for December 24th

Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Highlights of this day in history: Apollo Eight astronauts orbit the moon;...

www.oleantimesherald.com

Times-Herald

AP Top Stories

Here’s the latest for Sunday, Dec. 26: Desmond Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace winner, dies at 90; COVID variant continues to disrupt travel; Pope Francis prays for end to coronavirus pandemic; Police won't rule out DNA to solve 1996 JonBenet killing. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
TRAVEL
Times-Herald

AP's Moscow photo chief recalls Gorbachev resignation

AP's Moscow photo chief recalls Gorbachev resignation. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/fd6aef1b13c843ddba09f63f73c9aa69.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Global

DEC. 18 - 24, 2021From migrants at a checkpoint at the Belarus-Poland border, to protests against COVID-19 measures in Bucharest to holiday celebrations across the globe, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/ Read More Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo GalleryAP Week in Pictures: Europe and AfricaIn UAE desert, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant
PHOTOGRAPHY
Times-Herald

Today in History for December 13th

U.S. forces capture Iraq's ousted dictator Saddam Hussein; Authorities in communist Poland impose martial law; Union forces suffer defeat at the Battle of Fredericksburg, Virginia; Actor Dick Van Dyke is born. (Dec. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Salamanca Press

Today in History for December 14th

George Washington dies at age 67; Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen and his group reach South Pole; Leaders of Bosnia, Serbia and Croatia sign an internationally-brokered peace treaty; Baseball's Roger Maris dies at age 51. (Dec. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
POLITICS
Bradford Era

POLITICS

