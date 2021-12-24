ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Alert: Winter Storm Warning until 06:00AM Saturday in the Coast Range

By Tillamook County Emergency Management
cannonbeachgazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 1500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches above 1500 feet. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In...

www.cannonbeachgazette.com

CBS News

Thousands without power after massive storm hits Pacific Northwest

Thousands are without power on Sunday after a storm slammed the Pacific Northwest, dumping nearly 30 inches of snow in the Sierra region and leading to road closures in Northern California. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for greater Lake Tahoe through 1 a.m. Tuesday and warned of "widespread whiteout conditions" and wind gusts that could top 45 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
Joe Mertens

Up to 11 inches of snow expected in parts of Minnesota today

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the northern, central, and western regions of Minnesota today. The warning will be in effect from 6 PM this evening until 6 PM on Monday. The affected areas include Northern Cook and Lake, Morrison, Todd, Mille Lacs, Southern Cook and Southern Lake Counties, and the cities of Silver Bay, Two Harbors, Isabella, Brainerd, Princeton, and Grand Marais.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Sunday Night Storm To Drop Several Inches Of Snow By Early Monday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A winter storm is rolling across Minnesota Sunday night, bringing widespread snow accumulation, plus slick roads and patchy, blowing snow through Monday morning. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the snow began falling in western and southern Minnesota just after 4 p.m. The system reached the metro just after 7 p.m., and is expected to leave 2 to 4 inches of snow by Monday morning. Central Minnesota is expected to get around 5 to 7 inches. That area, and the metro, are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 a.m. Monday. (credit: CBS) The National...
MINNESOTA STATE
tucsonpost.com

Snow Covers Western US Mountains; Cold Snap to Follow

LOS ANGELES - Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Wind-Driven Snow Will Cause Dangerous Mountain Travel Sunday

DENVER (CBS4) – Holiday travelers will have a tough time getting through the mountains of Colorado on Sunday as a new winter storm crosses the state. In addition to heavy snow this storm will bring a lot of wind. The combination of wind and snow may create white-out conditions at times, especially on higher and exposed mountain passes. Snow Squall Warnings will be possible in the mountains, especially during the afternoon hours. A snow squall warning means there is an imminent threat to travel across the warned area. It’s a similar concept to a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. CBS4 viewer Audra Streetman shared...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: High Wind Sunday Could Create Flight Delays, Dust Storms On The Plains

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong storm will move across Colorado on Sunday with heavy snow in the mountains and a lot of wind for the rest of the state. In Denver sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph could occasionally gust as high as 40 to 50 mph. The wind could create flight delays for holiday travelers at Denver International Airport, especially during the afternoon hours on Sunday. The FAA says a ground delay or ground stop could be possible if the winds get strong enough. A High Wind Warning covers a large part of central and eastern Colorado, including areas...
DENVER, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 13:50:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED FOR THE MOUNTAINS THROUGH MONDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre and Snowy Range to include Centennial and Albany. * WHEN...Through 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Hikers and snow mobilers likely to become disoriented and lost with very poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Snow Squalls And Dust Storms

DENVER(CBS4)- Our latest storm system moving across the state was strong enough to produce intense wind gusts of 50-80 mph. These winds fed super strong snow squalls and dust storms across the state. Travel troubles began early and continued in many areas of Colorado. A view of winter driving conditions on I-70 near the Eisenhower Johnson Tunnels on 12/26. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Safety Closures Lifted On I-70 In Colorado’s High Country Snow squall warnings were issued from southern Wyoming down into northern Colorado. Here is one such storm across the Steamboat Springs area. steamboat snow squall A snow squall is an intense blast...
COLORADO STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 16:01:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: North Oregon Coast SNOW SHOWERS AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY MONDAY MORNING .A much colder airmass moving southward from interior Canada will combine with the continued widespread snow showers to bring accumulating snow to all of western Oregon and southwest Washington. This will include elevations all the way to the valley floors and to sea level on the coast. Today`s melted snow at lower elevations will likely freeze on roads by evening to create hazardous travel conditions. Snow will gradually decrease in coverage and intensity late tonight into Monday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches under heavier showers. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads, and reduced visibility. Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts could greatly vary spatially due to the showery nature of the snow. Temperatures will be falling into the upper teens to low 20s by early Monday morning.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 16:01:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Coast SNOW SHOWERS AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY MONDAY MORNING .A much colder airmass moving southward from interior Canada will combine with the continued widespread snow showers to bring accumulating snow to all of western Oregon and southwest Washington. This will include elevations all the way to the valley floors and to sea level on the coast. Today`s melted snow at lower elevations will likely freeze on roads by evening to create hazardous travel conditions. Snow will gradually decrease in coverage and intensity late tonight into Monday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches under heavier showers. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads, and reduced visibility. Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts could greatly vary spatially due to the showery nature of the snow. Temperatures will be falling into the upper teens to low 20s by early Monday morning.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 06:20:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information, have alternative travel plans, or delay travel if possible. If you must travel, be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: North Oregon Coast Resend, no change to forecast. ACCUMULATING SNOW AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY MONDAY MORNING .A much colder airmass will move southward from interior Canada tonight which, when combined with widespread showery precipitation streaming off the Pacific Ocean, will bring accumulating snow to all of western Oregon and southwest Washington. This will include elevations all the way to the valley floors and to sea level on the coast. Snow will gradually decrease in coverage and intensity late tonight and Monday. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads, and reduced visibility. Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally much heavier accumulations up to 5 inches are possible at higher elevations and more exposed terrain above 200 ft immediately adjacent to the coast. Snowfall amounts could greatly vary spatially due to the showery nature of the snow.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 06:20:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information, have alternative travel plans, or delay travel if possible. If you must travel, be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon Resend, no change to forecast. ACCUMULATING SNOW AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY MONDAY MORNING .A much colder airmass will move southward from interior Canada tonight which, when combined with widespread showery precipitation streaming off the Pacific Ocean, will bring accumulating snow to all of western Oregon and southwest Washington. This will include elevations all the way to the valley floors and to sea level on the coast. Snow will gradually decrease in coverage and intensity late tonight and Monday. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads, and reduced visibility. Travel could be very difficult.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 16:01:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon SNOW SHOWERS AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY MONDAY MORNING .A much colder airmass moving southward from interior Canada will combine with the continued widespread snow showers to bring accumulating snow to all of western Oregon and southwest Washington. This will include elevations all the way to the valley floors and to sea level on the coast. Today`s melted snow at lower elevations will likely freeze on roads by evening to create hazardous travel conditions. Snow will gradually decrease in coverage and intensity late tonight into Monday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads, and reduced visibility. Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts could greatly vary spatially due to the showery nature of the snow, so some areas may have only an inch or less. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid to upper teens by early Monday morning.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 13:53:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow at times. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches below 6000 feet and up to 16 inches across mountains and passes above 6000 feet. Winds gusts of 35 to 45 mph at times will produce areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Idaho portion of the northern Wasatch Mountains, including Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and create road closures.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 12:19:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-28 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow with low visibilities occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility to one half mile or less at times tonight into Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 12:19:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-27 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches are expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until 9 AM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT

