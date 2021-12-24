ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SKorea ex-President Park, jailed for corruption, is pardoned

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korean President Moon Jae-in said Friday he will pardon his chief conservative rival and predecessor, Park Geun-hye, who is serving a lengthy prison term for bribery and other crimes. Moon’s liberal government said the pardon is meant to promote national unity in the face of difficulties brought by...

The South Korean Justice Ministry said Friday that President Moon Jae-in has granted a pardon to former president Park Geun-hye, and will release her from prison on the last day of the year. Park, 69, is South Korea’s first democratically elected leader to be pushed out of office. She has served four years and nine months of a 20-year prison term on graft charges after a corruption scandal rocked her presidency, leading to her 2017 impeachment and ouster from office. Her release was ordered to promote “reconciliation” and to “consolidate national power to help overcome the national crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the Justice Ministry said in a statement. Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said in a briefing that the government had chosen to pardon Park “to overcome unfortunate past history, realize people’s unity and provide a chance to take a new step forward to the future.” The decision comes as supporters of the opposition faction, the People Power Party, have been increasingly calling for Park’s pardon ahead of the country's presidential election in March.
