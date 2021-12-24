ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New York state declares racism a ‘public health crisis’

By ELLA CERON
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed a series of measures meant to combat discrimination and racism, including classifying racism as a public health crisis. Many of bills are targeted at the inequities in New York’s health care system, which were highlighted during the...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
cnycentral.com

Mask mandate for New York State now in effect

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A new mask mandate announced Friday by Governor Kathy Hochul has gone into effect. The new mandate requires masks be worn at all indoor public spaces, unless the business or venue requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter. The mandate will be effective until Jan. 15,...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
2 On Your Side

Prisoners seeking clemency in New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. — David Sell, 46, is serving a 43.5-year-to-life sentence for a 1995 murder. He's not eligible for parole until he turns 61 in 2036. So far he's served 26 years behind bars. Steven Zeidman of the CUNY Law School and a group of students are looking into...
POLITICS
washingtoninformer.com

BOOK REVIEW: ‘Sickening: Anti-Black Racism and Health Disparities in the United States’ by Anne Pollock

Something inside isn’t working quite right. Your stomach hurts, your lungs are on fire, you gurgle where you shouldn’t, and there’s a sharp pain where there wasn’t one yesterday. You’ve tried every home remedy there is, but something inside you isn’t right. So, as in the new book “Sickening” by Anne Pollock, will the inside of you be treated based on the color of your outside?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox News

Will Cain: America's 'real public health crisis ... is mental health and addiction,' not COVID

"Fox News Primetime" host Will Cain showed how misplaced powerful Democrats' focus on physical health during the COVID-19 pandemic is in his opening monologue Friday. WILL CAIN: Once again, the Covidiots are telling us that the greatest threat to our health and safety is COVID. But is it? If you actually look at the numbers, the statistics, the reality of the situation, you'll find that the real public health crisis - especially for young people - is mental health and addiction. And that winter has been long.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kevin Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Crisis#Racism#Hate Crime#Asian Americans#Pacific Islanders#Anti Asian
Yonkers Tribune.

New York State Issues Mask Up Requirement

Our merchants in particular suffered through unthinkable losses over the last 20 months with many closing or severely limited capacity. For the sake of your health and the economic health of our loyal merchants, we ask your compliance. We need Donald Trump. He delivered the vaccine in record time. He...
PUBLIC HEALTH
96.1 The Breeze

These Are The Top 5 Causes of Death in New York State

Since March 2020, the number of deaths from COVID-19 has been at the forefront due to the ongoing pandemic, and rightfully so. But I was curious about what the other leading causes of death are in New York State. I must say, I am a bit surprised by the list. I was initially thinking maybe drug overdoses or gun violence would make the list. The data is for all ages, races, and genders. The #2 and the leading causes of death have both remained in those positions since 2009. Here are the top 5 causes of death in NY:
HEALTH
AFP

New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US

With Omicron cases on the rise, New York health officials have reported an increase in hospitalized children, as the White House promised Sunday to quickly resolve the United States' Covid-19 test shortage. In New York City, it "identified four-fold increases in Covid-19 hospital admissions for children 18 and under beginning the week of December 5 through the current week," it said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eturbonews.com

Biden addresses testing crisis in New York City

In support of US President Biden’s efforts to address testing shortages in New York City, Aardvark Mobile Health, a patented state-of-the-art Mobile Health Clinics+, announced the company is sending dozens of its staff, testing trucks and other equipment starting today. Each Mobile Health Clinic+ can test up to 900 people a day and has the ability to have an onsite lab for faster results.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
eturbonews.com

Washington, DC declares public emergency over new COVID-19 surge

The indoor masking mandate was originally imposed in Washington, DC in July but was lifted on November 22 – just days before the World Health Organization (WHO) designated Omicron strain of the COVID-19 virus a variant of concern. Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced today that indoor mask mandate...
WASHINGTON, DC
WKBW-TV

New policy for New York State childcare programs

Thomas Silvera says the Elijah-Alavi Foundation was founded in my son’s memory to ensure that all infants and children with severe food allergies and asthma has a safe space to learn and socialize in daycare centers and school. Janice Molnar, deputy commissioner, New York State office of child and...
POLITICS
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Hospitals Will Need To Postpone All Non-Essential Elective Procedures Starting Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — Starting on Monday, hospitals in Massachusetts will need to postpone all non-essential elective procedures. Gov. Charlie Baker announced this change on Dec. 21. The state said the move should help free up hospital beds for patients who need them because of a recent surge in coronavirus cases. On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 10,040 new confirmed COVID cases, marking the third consecutive day that a record was set for most cases in a single day in the state. Hospitals are also facing a staffing shortage due to the pandemic. Up to 500 Massachusetts National Guard members will be deployed to help the health care system on Monday as well. They will assist in “non-clinical” roles, such as transportation patients between facilities and inside hospitals, delivering food to patients, observing patients who may be at risk of harming themselves, and supporting security operations. Last week, DPH released a new mask advisory that recommends all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Most Boring Towns In New York State

Growing up in Western New York, a big running joke from out-of-towners, or really just those who have never even visited the area, was that there was nothing to do here. That's been a stereotype of Buffalo and Western New York, but also, most of New York State. In actuality, most of New York is like most other states -- lots of farmland, fields, and country side. There are also many small towns that are scattered all over the state.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy